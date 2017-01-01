RSS
Street Eats
Thanks for joining us this year for another great season of Street Eats at Catalano Square Park in the Historic Third Ward!
We'll announce next year's dates here and on Facebook.
Here are some of the food trucks in this year's lineup:
Dan-O's Donuts | Double B's BBQ | Drift MKE | GypsySoul | Hard Wood Cafe | Hidden Kitchen MKE | Ian's Pizza | Jamaican Kitchen | Jericho's BBQ | Marco Pollo | Palermo's Pizza | Pedro's South American Food | Pig Tailz | Press. Belgian Liège Waffles | Punjabi Accent | Rich's House of Cakes | Shawarma House | Taqueria La Guacamaya | Tasty Cafe | That Salsa Lady | The Fatty Patty | Tudo Sabor Brasil | YellowBellies