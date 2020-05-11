Still Waiting for Opening Day

This week will mark two months since Major League Baseball suspended spring training and delayed the beginning of the 2020 season. Baseball fans have found many ways to fill that extra time, whether it’s baseball books, video games or, most recently, following the Korea Baseball Organization.

Nonetheless, it’s proven challenging to replace the experience of MLB games on the field, and fans are likely to have at least another month or two to wait. Back in March we highlighted a few games from the early portion of the 2019 season to re-watch during social distancing, and today we have five more from later in the year. MLB.tv continues to be free for everyone while baseball is shut down, so video for all of these games is just a click away.

June 1

This contest against the Pirates in Pittsburgh might be enough to fill a couple of days, as the two teams combined to play five hours and 23 minutes of back and forth action. This game went 13 innings and featured five lead changes:

The Brewers scored first and ran out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third.

The Pirates scored four in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-5 advantage.

The Brewers rebounded with three in the top of the sixth to go up 8-7.

The Pirates put up another three in the bottom of the eighth to lead 10-8.

The Brewers scored two in the top of the ninth to extend the game, then two more on Orlando Arcia’s homer in the 13th for a 12-10 victory.

Six different Brewers had multiple hits in the contest, including Arcia’s two home runs.

July 13

This contest against the Giants at Miller Park had a little bit of everything. It started as a pitcher’s duel, with San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner scattering seven hits but allowing just one run across five innings, and Zach Davies allowing a single run on two hits in his six innings of work. The offenses heated up in the late innings, however, as the Giants scored to take a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning before the Brewers put up three consecutive doubles in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three times and regaining a 4-2 advantage.

The Giants weren’t done, scoring two in the top of the ninth to hang a blown save on Jeremy Jeffress and tie the game at four. The Brewers’ offense picked Jeffress up, however, as Ben Gamel’s double in the bottom of the inning sparked a walkoff victory.

August 17

In over 50 years of franchise history the Brewers have never had a wilder slugfest than this game against Washington at Nationals Park. The Brewers took an early 5-0 lead but couldn’t hold it and eventually needed three home runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome an 11-8 deficit. The game went to extras, where both teams scored in both the 13th and 14th innings before the Brewers finally emerged with a 15-14 victory.

The Brewers went deep seven times in the contest, tying a franchise record that had stood alone since 1980. This is also the only time in franchise history the Brewers have allowed 14 runs in a game and still won. Christian Yelich went 5-for-6 in the game with a walk, two home runs, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs scored.

September 7

The Brewers’ annual September surge was on full display in a game against Miller Park against the Cubs on this night. Yelich reached base five times with two hits and three walks and stole three bases to reach 30 on the season. The Brewers still trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, however, until Yasmani Grandal homered leading off the inning to tie the contest.

After walking Yelich three times in the game the Cubs decided to pitch to him with a runner on first and two out in the bottom of the ninth. He made them regret that decision, doubling to left to bring Tyler Austin around with the walkoff run.

September 15

The Brewers and Cardinals met for a Sunday matinee at Busch Stadium that looked like a pitcher’s duel, with St. Louis leading 1-0 heading into the seventh inning. What followed, however, was a wild finish for the ages.

The Brewers scored two in the top of the seventh to take a 2-1 advantage, but the Cardinals responded with three in the bottom of the inning to retake a 4-2 lead. Milwaukee chipped away with Lorenzo Cain’s RBI single in the top of the eighth but stranded the would-be tying run on base and set the stage for the top of the ninth, when three Brewers walked to set the stage for Ryan Braun’s two-out, go-ahead grand slam. The Cardinals hit a homer of their own in the bottom of the ninth but the Brewers held on for a 7-6 victory.