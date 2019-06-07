Sunday's Brewers Game a Sell-Out for Christian Yelich Bobblehead Day

× Expand Photo credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

The Brewers announced that the Sunday, June 9 contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates is completely sold out thanks in large part to the Christian Yelich bobblehead giveaway scheduled for all fans in attendance.

Sunday's game is also an ID.me Military Discount offer day which means active duty military and veterans could purchase half price tickets in select locations.

First pitch is 1:10 p.m. The Miller Park gates will open at 11:10 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than the normally scheduled gate open time. The Brewers organization strongly encourages fans to arrive early to avoid delays getting into the stadium.

Even single seats, obstructed view seats and standing room only tickets are sold out through the Brewers' ticketing site.

Fans without tickets aren't completely out of luck, though. As of Friday afternoon, the secondary ticket market (Stubhub) has both standing room only tickets and terrace reserve level seats (400s) for just under $40.

And for the fans that can't make it but just want to get their hands on the special giveaway, the Yelich bobblehead is already making an appearance in eBay listings in the pre-sale section for $35-$40.

According to a press release, the Yelich bobblehead will celebrate the Brewers' right fielder's historic 2018 season featuring the reigning National League MVP holding his trophy and Silver Slugger Award.

Saturday is "Stranger Things Day" at Miller Park and, according to the Brewers, that game is also nearing capacity.

The Brewers currently rank eighth in average attendance across MLB this season with 33,448 fans in attendance per game. Miller Park has a seating capacity of 41,900.