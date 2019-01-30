Mark Your Calendars for These 2019 Brewers Promotions and Giveaways

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

With the Brewers On Deck fanfest event behind us, we're now less than two weeks from when pitchers and catchers report to spring training and we're less than two months from the Brewers' Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Mar. 28.

While a polar vortex brings a deep freeze to the city of Milwaukee this week, the Brewers' marketing department has been busy finalizing the 2019 promotions & giveaways schedule.

Bobbleheads

Sunday, Mar. 31 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Jesús Aguilar bobblehead for all fans

Jesús Aguilar bobblehead for all fans Saturday, May 4 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Orlando "Calrissian" (Arcia) bobblehead for those who purchase a Star Wars Night Ticket Package

Orlando "Calrissian" (Arcia) bobblehead for those who purchase a Star Wars Night Ticket Package Sunday, May 5 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Jeremy Jeffress bobblehead for all fans

Jeremy Jeffress bobblehead for all fans Sunday, Jun. 9 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Christian Yelich bobblehead for all fans

Christian Yelich bobblehead for all fans Saturday, Jun. 22 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Lorenzo Cain Superhero bobblehead for those who purchase a Superhero Day Ticket Package

Lorenzo Cain Superhero bobblehead for those who purchase a Superhero Day Ticket Package Sunday, Jun. 30 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Prince Fielder bobblehead for all fans

Prince Fielder bobblehead for all fans Saturday, Jul. 13 @ 6:15 p.m. vs. Giants: Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead for those who purchase a Cerveceros Night Ticket Package

Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead for those who purchase a Cerveceros Night Ticket Package Sunday, Aug. 11 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Rangers: Josh Hader bobblehead for all fans

Josh Hader bobblehead for all fans Sunday, Aug. 25 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Yasmani Grandal bobblehead for all fans

Theme Nights

Saturday, Mar. 30 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Cabin Fever Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers flannel shirt.

Cabin Fever Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers flannel shirt. Saturday, Apr. 20 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: Game of Thrones Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Game of Thrones T-shirt.

Game of Thrones Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Game of Thrones T-shirt. Saturday, May 4 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Star Wars Night Ticket Package includes an Orlando Calrissian bobblehead.

Star Wars Night Ticket Package includes an Orlando Calrissian bobblehead. Tuesday, Jun. 4 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Marlins: Stitch 'N Pitch Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers tote bag.

Stitch 'N Pitch Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers tote bag. Wednesday, Jun. 5 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Marlins: Pride Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Pride Night hat.

Pride Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Pride Night hat. Friday, Jun. 7 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Negro Leagues Tribute Game Ticket Package: (Perk TBA)

Negro Leagues Tribute Game Ticket Package: (Perk TBA) Saturday, Jun. 22 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Superhero Day Ticket Package includes a Lorenzo Cain Superhero bobblehead.

Superhero Day Ticket Package includes a Lorenzo Cain Superhero bobblehead. Saturday, Jun. 29 @ 7:15 p.m. vs. Pirates: Milwaukee Chicks 75th Anniversary Ticket Package includes a Milwaukee Chicks 75th Anniversary hat.

Milwaukee Chicks 75th Anniversary Ticket Package includes a Milwaukee Chicks 75th Anniversary hat. Saturday, Jul. 13 @ 6:15 p.m. vs. Giants: Cerveceros Night Ticket Package includes a Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead.

Cerveceros Night Ticket Package includes a Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead. Tuesday, Jul 16 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Braves: Bark at the Park Ticket Package includes an opportunity to bring your dog to the ballpark and a Brewers rope-style dog toy

Bark at the Park Ticket Package includes an opportunity to bring your dog to the ballpark and a Brewers rope-style dog toy Friday, Aug. 23 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Challenge Coin, plus have a $5 donation made to the NLEOMF on your behalf.

Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Challenge Coin, plus have a $5 donation made to the NLEOMF on your behalf. Monday, Sep. 16 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Padres: Hispanic Heritage Night includes special scoreboard features, in-game music, and other entertainment throughout the game for all fans.

Giveaways

Thursday, Mar. 28 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Opening Day, All fans receive Brewers magnetic schedule

Opening Day, All fans receive Brewers magnetic schedule Saturday, Apr. 20 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book

First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book Sunday, Apr. 21 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: All fans receive a Noah's Ark Water Park ticket

All fans receive a Noah's Ark Water Park ticket Friday, May 3 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets: First 10,000 fans receive short sleeve shirt

First 10,000 fans receive short sleeve shirt Saturday, May 25 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Phillies: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book

First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book Tuesday, Jun. 4 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Marlins: First 10,000 fans receive MLB Network recyclable tote bag

First 10,000 fans receive MLB Network recyclable tote bag Friday, Jun. 7 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: First 10,000 fans 21+ receive Miller Lite can holder

First 10,000 fans 21+ receive Miller Lite can holder Saturday, Jun. 22 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Reds: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book

First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book Sunday, Jun. 23 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Reds: All fans receive a fanny pack

All fans receive a fanny pack Friday, Jun. 28 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: First 10,000 fans receive a trucker hat

First 10,000 fans receive a trucker hat Saturday, Jul. 13 @ 6:15 p.m. vs. Giants: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book

First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book Sunday, Jul. 14 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Giants: All fans receive a Cecil Cooper replica jersey

All fans receive a Cecil Cooper replica jersey Friday, Aug. 9 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Rangers: First 10,000 fans 21+ receive a strapback hat

First 10,000 fans 21+ receive a strapback hat Saturday, Aug. 10 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Rangers: All fans receive a Topps baseball card pack

All fans receive a Topps baseball card pack Saturday, Aug. 24 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book

First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book Saturday, Sep. 7 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book

First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book Sunday, Sep. 22 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: First 10,000 fans receive a knit hat

5-County Fridays

Residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha Counties get 50% off tickets:

Friday, Apr. 19 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers

Friday, May 24 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

Friday, Jun. 21 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Reds

Friday, Jul. 12 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Giants

Friday, Aug. 23 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks

Other Highlights

Wednesday, Apr. 17 @ 12:40 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Kids' Weather Day presented by CBS 58

Kids' Weather Day presented by CBS 58 Wednesday, May 8 @ 12:10 p.m. vs. Nationals: Kids' Math Day

Kids' Math Day Sunday, May 26 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies: Dollar Dog Day

Dollar Dog Day Monday, Sept. 2 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Astros: Dollar Dog Day

In addition, the Student Night special (all Friday home games) is $15 Standing Room Only tickets on the day of game for all high school and college students. Weekday afternoon games are Kids & Senior Discount Days. Kids 14 and under and seniors 60+ save 50% on tickets.