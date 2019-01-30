Mark Your Calendars for These 2019 Brewers Promotions and Giveaways

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers
With the Brewers On Deck fanfest event behind us, we're now less than two weeks from when pitchers and catchers report to spring training and we're less than two months from the Brewers' Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Mar. 28.
While a polar vortex brings a deep freeze to the city of Milwaukee this week, the Brewers' marketing department has been busy finalizing the 2019 promotions & giveaways schedule.
Bobbleheads
- Sunday, Mar. 31 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Jesús Aguilar bobblehead for all fans
- Saturday, May 4 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Orlando "Calrissian" (Arcia) bobblehead for those who purchase a Star Wars Night Ticket Package
- Sunday, May 5 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Jeremy Jeffress bobblehead for all fans
- Sunday, Jun. 9 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Christian Yelich bobblehead for all fans
- Saturday, Jun. 22 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Lorenzo Cain Superhero bobblehead for those who purchase a Superhero Day Ticket Package
- Sunday, Jun. 30 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Prince Fielder bobblehead for all fans
- Saturday, Jul. 13 @ 6:15 p.m. vs. Giants: Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead for those who purchase a Cerveceros Night Ticket Package
- Sunday, Aug. 11 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Rangers: Josh Hader bobblehead for all fans
- Sunday, Aug. 25 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Yasmani Grandal bobblehead for all fans
Theme Nights
- Saturday, Mar. 30 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Cabin Fever Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers flannel shirt.
- Saturday, Apr. 20 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: Game of Thrones Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Game of Thrones T-shirt.
- Saturday, May 4 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Mets: Star Wars Night Ticket Package includes an Orlando Calrissian bobblehead.
- Tuesday, Jun. 4 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Marlins: Stitch 'N Pitch Theme Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers tote bag.
- Wednesday, Jun. 5 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Marlins: Pride Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Pride Night hat.
- Friday, Jun. 7 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: Negro Leagues Tribute Game Ticket Package: (Perk TBA)
- Saturday, Jun. 22 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Reds: Superhero Day Ticket Package includes a Lorenzo Cain Superhero bobblehead.
- Saturday, Jun. 29 @ 7:15 p.m. vs. Pirates: Milwaukee Chicks 75th Anniversary Ticket Package includes a Milwaukee Chicks 75th Anniversary hat.
- Saturday, Jul. 13 @ 6:15 p.m. vs. Giants: Cerveceros Night Ticket Package includes a Cerveceros Sugar Skull bobblehead.
- Tuesday, Jul 16 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Braves: Bark at the Park Ticket Package includes an opportunity to bring your dog to the ballpark and a Brewers rope-style dog toy
- Friday, Aug. 23 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package includes a Brewers Challenge Coin, plus have a $5 donation made to the NLEOMF on your behalf.
- Monday, Sep. 16 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Padres: Hispanic Heritage Night includes special scoreboard features, in-game music, and other entertainment throughout the game for all fans.
Giveaways
- Thursday, Mar. 28 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Opening Day, All fans receive Brewers magnetic schedule
- Saturday, Apr. 20 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book
- Sunday, Apr. 21 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers: All fans receive a Noah's Ark Water Park ticket
- Friday, May 3 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Mets: First 10,000 fans receive short sleeve shirt
- Saturday, May 25 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Phillies: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book
- Tuesday, Jun. 4 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Marlins: First 10,000 fans receive MLB Network recyclable tote bag
- Friday, Jun. 7 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: First 10,000 fans 21+ receive Miller Lite can holder
- Saturday, Jun. 22 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Reds: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book
- Sunday, Jun. 23 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Reds: All fans receive a fanny pack
- Friday, Jun. 28 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: First 10,000 fans receive a trucker hat
- Saturday, Jul. 13 @ 6:15 p.m. vs. Giants: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book
- Sunday, Jul. 14 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Giants: All fans receive a Cecil Cooper replica jersey
- Friday, Aug. 9 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Rangers: First 10,000 fans 21+ receive a strapback hat
- Saturday, Aug. 10 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Rangers: All fans receive a Topps baseball card pack
- Saturday, Aug. 24 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book
- Saturday, Sep. 7 @ 6:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks: First 25,000 fans age 18+ receive Brewers coupon book
- Sunday, Sep. 22 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates: First 10,000 fans receive a knit hat
5-County Fridays
Residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha Counties get 50% off tickets:
- Friday, Apr. 19 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers
- Friday, May 24 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
- Friday, Jun. 21 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Reds
- Friday, Jul. 12 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Giants
- Friday, Aug. 23 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Diamondbacks
Other Highlights
- Wednesday, Apr. 17 @ 12:40 p.m. vs. Cardinals: Kids' Weather Day presented by CBS 58
- Wednesday, May 8 @ 12:10 p.m. vs. Nationals: Kids' Math Day
- Sunday, May 26 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies: Dollar Dog Day
- Monday, Sept. 2 @ 3:10 p.m. vs. Astros: Dollar Dog Day
In addition, the Student Night special (all Friday home games) is $15 Standing Room Only tickets on the day of game for all high school and college students. Weekday afternoon games are Kids & Senior Discount Days. Kids 14 and under and seniors 60+ save 50% on tickets.