Miller Park Will Become American Family Field in 2021

Milwaukee baseball fans have a full season to get comfortable with a new name for the team's home stadium: American Family Field. Afternoon talk radio host Mark Belling broke the news on his show on 1130 WISN-AM. According to reports, the new name was announced Tuesday afternoon to a group of American Family Insurance executives.

Adam McCalvy of Brewers.com reported this statement from a club spokesperson:

“We continue working with American Family Insurance on implementing the various elements of our expanded partnership and appreciate their commitment to the team. The Milwaukee Brewers will continue to refer to the ballpark as Miller Park in accordance with the terms of the current naming rights agreement.”

The announcement comes almost exactly a year ago to the day after the Milwaukee Brewers announced Miller Park would be renamed after the end of the team's contract with Miller Brewing Co.

American Family Insurance's sponsorship also includes naming rights to the team's Maryvale, Ariz., spring training complex, which is named American Family Fields of Phoenix.

A new logo for the stadium will be revealed in the future.