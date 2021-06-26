Bucks Even Conference Finals with Rout

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks know how to respond to adversity in this season’s playoffs. Two days after letting the first game of the Eastern Conference finals slip through their hands, they regrouped in a major way, in a game that was largely out of reach for most of the night. Everything clicked for Milwaukee’s offense as they coasted to a 125-91 win to even the playoff series.

For what it’s worth, the first quarter of the game was highly contested. It felt like it was going to be another tense night, with the Bucks clinging to a six-point margin at the break. The feeling out process quickly ended in the second quarter, however, with the Bucks rattling off 20 unanswered points headed towards halftime. Milwaukee simply couldn’t be stopped, making defensive plays and converting for 43 points in the second quarter, the team’s highest point total in a quarter all season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the scoring for Milwaukee with 25 points in three quarters of play, before resting the fourth due to the 40-point margin that the Bucks were ahead by. Jrue Holiday had 22, and Khris Middleton 15, but the difference maker was the defensive efforts from the Bucks. Physical play caused Atlanta’s Trae Young, who had put up a career-high point total in game one, to turn the ball over nine times, eight of those coming in the first half. Young far and away led Atlanta with the most turnovers on Friday, but 19 giveaways from the Hawks were a key factor in evening up the series.

Game three and four of the Eastern Conference finals will take place in Atlanta, with the next game being Sunday night at 7:30, airing on TNT. With the game one loss, the Bucks will have to win at least one game on the road to advance to the NBA finals, but game two was a big enough momentum swing to make the trip to Atlanta feel promising. Fans are coming out in droves to the Deer District, and are encouraged to do so once again while the Bucks are on the road. You can find out information about the playoff watch parties at the Deer District website.