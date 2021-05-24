Bucks Eyeing 2-0 Lead Against Miami

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

Khris Middleton proved that the Milwaukee Bucks are going to be tough this postseason with his overtime game-winner against the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon. Besides just making that shot, though, he put anyone who wasn’t paying attention to the Bucks on notice.

Milwaukee’s big three came to play on Saturday, with Middleton leading the scoring thanks to his big shot in overtime. He had 27 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26, and Jrue Holiday contributed 20 to make up the bulk of the Bucks’ offense. Brook Lopez also had 18, with Milwaukee spreading out the attack amongst their starters. Miami had more players in double figures, led by Goran Dragic’s 25 points off of the bench, and it became clear that this series would be about more than just the star power for either team.

Speaking of the bench, they will need to come alive for Milwaukee going forward. The largest lead in Saturday’s contest was just seven points, with a Milwaukee lead in the middle of the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, that lead didn’t extend past four points for either team, meaning things will likely be tight for the full game on Monday. If you were expecting anything along the lines of the 47 point drubbing that Milwaukee gave the Heat back in December, you’ll be hard pressed for anything near that level of comfort.

Milwaukee now looks to game two on Monday night at Fiserv Forum, hoping to take both home matchups before a pair of games in Miami on Thursday and Saturday. Attendance for tonight’s game is allowed up to 50% capacity, and those who wish to watch from the Deer District are welcome to do so, with activities beginning two hours before tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Central. COVID-19 policies and gathering information can be found on the Fiserv Forum website. Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.