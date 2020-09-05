Bucks Fall Flat in Game Three

× Expand Photo via Twitter / @NBA Khris Middleton

Going into Friday night’s Game Three with the Miami Heat, it’s safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks had a reason to play with chip on their shoulder. A brutal Game One saw the team look flat against a rested Heat offense, and a late comeback in Game Two was nullified by a last second foul, sending Jimmy Butler to the free throw line for the win with time expired. Milwaukee had their work cut out for them if they wanted to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Unfortunately, the Heat were riding some serious momentum coming out of Game Two, ultimately winning 115-100

Early on, things were looking positive, as the Bucks were clicking offensively. Khris Middleton was looking solid, and contributions off the bench from Donte DiVincenzo and George Hill would be useful later in the game. However, early in the first quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle, in a moment that may have mentally rocked the Bucks more than it initially showed. He would remain in the game, but as we’ve seen earlier in this series, when the MVP is off, the rest of the team seems to follow.

The Bucks wouldn’t really turn the magic on until the third quarter, ultimately leading by 14 points at one point in time. However, the fourth quarter belonged to the Heat, and more specifically, Jimmy Butler. The former Marquette standout led the way for Miami as they rattled off a 40-13 quarter, with Butler picking up 17 of his 30 points in the final period. It was just a quarter that was just as much about the Bucks unraveling as it was the Heat gaining momentum. Butler finished as the night’s leading scorer, and as he’s proven in this series, the biggest thorn in the side of the Bucks as far as Miami’s roster is concerned.

With their backs against the wall, it’s win or go home for Milwaukee in Game Four on Sunday. No team has come back from being down 3-0 in a playoff series in NBA history, but hopefully the Bucks can do something unprecedented once again this year. You can watch the Bucks take on the Heat Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with coverage on ABC.