Bucks Look Like Champions in Game Three against Chicago

You wouldn’t like them when they’re angry.

The Milwaukee Bucks won an ugly first game of the Eastern Conference opening round on Easter Sunday. They lost an ugly game on Wednesday night. There was nothing ugly about their performance on Friday in Chicago, winning 111-81 to take a series lead against the Bulls. It was the type of win that they needed, as well.

Chicago wouldn’t hold a lead beyond the opening 90 seconds of the game, with Milwaukee jumping out to a 10-point lead as early as the 6:45 mark of the first quarter. Early spurts of offense led by Jrue Holiday on the scoring sheet put Milwaukee out front, and there was really no looking back from there. Everything was clicking for the Bucks, who were able to move the ball efficiently and get to the open man on the floor with ease. That included guard Grayson Allen, who hit three straight three-pointers in the first to quickly quiet the United Center. Things weren’t going to get better for Chicago from there.

The storyline coming into Friday night’s contest was the status of Khris Middleton, who will miss at least the rest of the series with a sprained MCL. Many were looking to find which Bucks player would fill a role of one of Milwaukee’s big three, and the answer seemed to be all of them. The offense moved like a well-oiled machine, and the Bucks would jump out to a 24-point lead that would only be reduced to 19 by halftime.

The team effort on Friday allowed for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pump the brakes to some extent, though he did finish with 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, which would be a great night for anyone in the NBA not nicknamed the “Greek Freak.” Jrue Holiday finished with 16, and Bobby Portis, who started in Middleton’s vacant spot, also had 18. Grayson Allen’s barrage of three-pointers would make him the night’s leading scorer.

The lopsided night, which would ultimately be the worst Bulls playoff loss in franchise history, also meant that the reserves could get some time and the starters could be preserved just a bit more. That made for some late theatrics, as Thanasis Antetokounmpo would make digital headlines with a thunderous slam reminiscent of his younger brother. With just over two minutes to play, it was an exclamation point on a night that was already a clear statement to the Chicago Bulls.

Friday’s win gives the Bucks a 2-1 series advantage going into game four of the series on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for noon, with coverage on ABC. While the past few days of weather have not been conducive to Deer District watch parties, fans are likely to have warmer weather to be able to convene outside of Fiserv Forum, hopefully to see another dominant Bucks win.