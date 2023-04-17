Bucks Lose Giannis, Game One vs. Heat

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Milwaukee Bucks Bucks Vs. Heat Game One

What had otherwise been a sunny week gave way to a bitter cold and grey skies in Milwaukee, and it felt like the same atmosphere change happened inside Fiserv Forum as well.

Game one of the Eastern Conference playoff matchup between the Bucks and Miami Heat tipped off on Sunday, and with Milwaukee currently positioned as one of the favorites to return to the NBA Finals, Fiserv Forum was fairly reserved. A full house were ready for what felt like the first of many victories to come, and even a television shot of the Deer District showed a minimal crowd, likely weather-related. Everything seemed like it should go in the Bucks’ favor, until it all didn’t.

The first quarter was certainly a feeling out process for both teams, who had met four times in the regular season, splitting two wins apiece. Miami came out strong, having played a pair of play-in games to secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks, however, had plenty of time to rest up ahead of Sunday, and there was some rust to be shaken off. Then, the city held their collective breath, as Giannis Antetokounmpo went down hard on his lower back after tangling up with Miami’s Kevin Love mid-air, with just over four minutes left to play in the first quarter. After making his free throws, he subbed out and went to the locker room, and things didn’t look good for Milwaukee from then on.

Giannis would briefly return in the second quarter, only to go right back to the locker room after a short stretch. Miami, however, was able to capitalize on his absence, racking up a lead as high as 14 points before Milwaukee would respond. Khris Middleton, who was initially thought to have a minutes restriction due to his own injury issues, ended up leading the offense as the Bucks would close the margin back to single digits several times. Miami faced their own injury issues, as Milwaukee native and former Whitnall High School player Tyler Herro dove for a ball and broke his hand just before halftime. Miami led at the break, and wouldn’t look back.

The remainder of the game felt somewhat lifeless for both teams. Milwaukee would rally, but continually were held off by the Heat. Former Marquette standout Jimmy Butler led the Heat offense with 35 points and 11 rebounds, many of which came at crucial times for Miami. There was also a bit of feistiness at times between he and his former Marquette teammate, Milwaukee’s Jae Crowder. While it may have been of the friendly variety, it did result in a technical foul for Butler before the night was over. Miami would hold off the Bucks to win 130-117, giving the Bucks only their tenth loss of the entire season at home.

X-rays on Giannis’ injury came back clear, according to coach Mike Budenholzer after the game. The official diagnosis is a lower back contusion, which fortunately for Milwaukee was not more severe. No exact timetable is given for the Greek Freak’s return, but his status is certainly in question for Wednesday’s game two, which will tip off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday from Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is still favored to win the playoff series, but without their biggest offensive component in the mix, the road to get there may be a bit tougher than expected.