Bucks Soaring into ECF for First Time Since 2001

The wait is finally over. After nearly two decades of trials and tribulations, the Milwaukee Bucks are back to being one of the NBA’s elite. Whether you are a new fan hopping on the bandwagon or have been through the tough times, it’s been quite the journey to say the least. Last Wednesday’s Game 5 win over the Celtics was astronomical for so many reasons. Not only did they avenge last year’s first round playoff loss to Boston, but they cemented their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

The last time the Bucks were in this position, the average price for a gallon of gas was $1.46. The number one show on television was Friends. Janet Jackson’s All For You was the number one song while movies such as Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone and Lord of the Rings weren’t released in theaters until late in the year. Smartphones were still years away and social media wasn’t even merely a thought yet.

A lot has changed since then, obviously, and so have the Bucks. After trading away a transcending star in Ray Allen after the 2000-01 season, it took them 12 years to draft a new one in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has become an MVP candidate in his sixth NBA season. They have had nine different head coaches since, two uniform changes, new owners and now a new building.

The hope for a bright future has turned into a reality and the Bucks are capitalizing one series at a time. After dismantling the Pistons and getting the monkey off their back of not winning a playoff series since 2001, they silenced their doubters once again by taking care of business against a Celtics team that has had issues of their own this season even after getting back a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Boston shocked Milwaukee with a 20-plus point blowout in Game 1, but it was all the Deer needed to wake up and show why they were the only 60-win team in the NBA this season. The Bucks proceeded to win the next four games by an average of 16.2 points and have tied the 1996 72-win Bulls with a +138 scoring margin overall in this year’s playoffs through nine games.

The way Milwaukee has done it, though, has been impressive. Giannis Antetokounmpo has led them in points (27.4) and rebounds (11.3) but it’s been a total team effort from the supporting cast that has made them the most dangerous team moving forward. Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe have answered the call on both ends especially defensively during the Boston series as Kyrie Irving (35% shooting) and Jayson Tatum (34.3%) both struggled to get into any kind of rhythm offensively after Game 1.

The bench might be the biggest story thus far. Without the services of Malcolm Brogdon, who made his playoff debut in Game 5 against Boston, it’s been George Hill and Pat Connaughton that have stepped up in a huge way. Hill, who leads the team in shooting at 54.7% from the field, has led the second unit with his veteran presence and ability to score the basketball in big moments while Connaughton, who is averaging 7.9 rebounds these playoffs, has set the tone for the rest of the group with his high intensity and energy. Nikola Mirotic has been solid in his return as a spot starter knocking down 36% of his three point shots while Ersan Ilyasova has been fundamentally sound in his relief role behind Brook Lopez and Giannis in the frontcourt. Lopez has been the only down spot, so to speak, shooting just 27.9% from three after going 36.5% during the regular season.

Up Next

As special as Milwaukee’s round two series win over Boston was, with a couple tears shed I might add, there is still a lot of work left to do. In order to make their first finals appearance since 1974, Milwaukee will have to get past a Toronto Raptors team led by All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who made a miraculous rainbow buzzer-beating shot over Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in Game 7 Sunday night.

The Bucks took the season series over the Raptors 3-1. In game one, neither Giannis nor Kawhi played in a Bucks 124-108 victory at Fiserv Forum in October. In game two, the Bucks got late contributions from Malcolm Brogdon to edge out a 104-99 win in Toronto back in December while the Raptors grabbed a 123-116 victory in Milwaukee back on January 5 behind 30 points each from Leonard and Pascal Siakam. The Bucks then took care of business back north of the border in late January with six guys scoring in double figures in a 105-92 win.

Just as Milwaukee has found their playoff groove, Toronto can say the same. While Milwaukee torched the Celtics, Toronto stayed resilient and was able to hold off a 76ers squad that boasted arguably the most talented starting five in the NBA besides the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks and Raptors match up well and should make for a compelling series. Each team has a bona fide star in Giannis and Kawhi. Siakam is a candidate for most improved player as Toronto’s number two while Khris Middleton has backed up his All-Star selection with his silent assassin mentality. You can bet Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon will challenge Kyle Lowry and Danny Green on both ends of the floor. Brook Lopez and Marc Gasol are both big bruising centers that can clog the paint defensively and knock down the open three. Having Nikola Mirotic play a tough inside and outside game should offset Serge Ibaka as well.

The deciding factor will be the bench play of both teams. If George Hill, Pat Connaughton, and Ersan Ilyasova can match what they did in round two against Boston, the Bucks should have a clear advantage over the Raptors, who have gone relatively thin with their rotation.

The national media had their doubts on the Bucks heading into the post-season simply calling them an inexperienced regular season team that can’t get it done in the playoffs. The Deer weren’t tested much in round one against a beat up Pistons team, but if their second round defeat over Boston says anything, it shows they are indeed for real and ready for the moment. However, the conference finals are a different beast and will require an even higher level of intensity. It’s been 18 years in the making, but it was worth the wait.