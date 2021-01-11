Bucks Week Ahead: Back On Track

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

After some strong showings in a five-game homestand for the Milwaukee Bucks over the last week, the team has gotten back to a winning record. That included a commanding win over the Chicago Bulls and a pair of victories against the Detroit Pistons, and more importantly, some stability for the team heading into the next week. Part of that stability includes Giannis Antetokoumpo fixing his shooting issues, especially at the free throw line. Fortunately, during that process, a deep bench has backed him up, and large leads have allowed for coach Mike Budenholzer to utilize more of his reserves consistently. Things are starting to click for the Bucks on offense, making for big point totals and more importantly, wins in the record book.

The Bucks’ production off the bench should bode well for them this week, as they make a trip to Orlando and Detroit before returning to Fiserv Forum. While coach Bud could rely on new additions in Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis, another pair of newcomers have been vital as well. Both Bryn Forbes and D.J. Augustin were acquired in this past off-season, and both have exceeded expectations so far. Their work in spreading the offense makes the Bucks much harder to defend, and while Milwaukee’s all-stars are a focal point, the second unit can wear teams thin. Here’s what the Bucks have on the horizon:

Monday, Jan. 11 at Orlando (6 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

Monday night will see the Bucks’ first meeting of the season with the Orlando Magic, who have been off to a hot start. The team won their first four games of the season, and for what its worth, are currently leading the Southeast Division. The Magic will also be coming off of a game vs. a tough Dallas Mavericks team, which the Bucks will see later in the week as well. As the Bucks saw in the first round of the playoffs last year, Orlando is no team to sleep on, with Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon leading the charge for the Magic offensively. A key component to the Bucks’ success in the playoffs was maintaining Vucevic at the three-point perimeter, which they’ll have to do again at the Amway Center on Monday.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Detroit (6 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

With a pair of wins in the season series so far last week, Milwaukee will look to continue their success against Central Division opponents against the Pistons on Wednesday. While Milwaukee won by 10 and 15 points respectively last week against the Pistons, the final score line doesn’t necessarily tell the full story of those games. Giannis scored 43 points in the first outing on Monday, and led by as much as 30 points in the second game on Wednesday. With a tough opponent to follow, hopefully the bench can get some well-deserved minutes on the road in Detroit.

Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Dallas (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

For what it’s worth, the Bucks met the Dallas Mavericks twice in the preseason, losing both contests. The Mavericks had a shaky start to the season, but regained their stride as of late, putting together a string of wins to get back to the top of their division. However, as of Sunday, three players for Dallas have entered COVID-19 protocols due to a positive test and potential exposure. That includes Maxi Kleber, a main component of the Dallas offense, as well as starters Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson. Their practice facility was shut down as of Sunday as well, so we’ll see if Friday’s contest happens. It does appear likely, though, as the NBA is going to great lengths to make sure that games are not subject to rescheduling.