Bucks Week Ahead: Better, Faster, Stronger

For the most part, things are only getting better for the Milwaukee Bucks. Aside from a loss in Toronto last week, the team has won nine of their last 10 games, and only one of those wins came from a margin under seven points. Despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is likely to return this week from an ankle injury, as well as both Grayson Allen and George Hill with injuries marking them as day-to-day, the Bucks are proving their depth will help them as the season reaches the midway point.

Without Giannis, who was a late scratch before Thursday’s contest in Toronto, the Bucks have been getting help from their newest additions, center DeMarcus Cousins, and re-signed guard Wesley Matthews. Both played important roles off the bench on Saturday night as the Bucks won big over the Miami Heat, 124-102. The Bucks also got eight points from guard Javonte Smart, who made his debut on Saturday, making the most of the opportunity. Compared to last year’s championship team, Milwaukee almost looks better on paper right now. The Bucks come into the week just a game and a half behind the first place Brooklyn Nets, and have plenty of opportunity to make up that ground in the games ahead. Here’s what is in store:

Monday, Dec. 6 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks will enjoy one more game from the comfort of home before heading out on a four-game road trip, with the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting Milwaukee on Monday night. This is the first meeting of the two squads this year, with the Cavaliers currently sitting in the six seed in the Eastern Conference. A streaky team this year, Cleveland comes in winning their last four games, led by guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen. They are also missing one of their core young talents, with point guard Collin Sexton undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus. It hasn’t slowed Cleveland too much of late, but we’ll see if the Cavaliers’ depth is any match for the newly strengthened Bucks bench.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Miami (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Just four days after their last meeting, Milwaukee will head on the road to visit the Miami Heat, in what has become a heated rivalry between the two this year. Saturday night’s game was chippy from the start, with a couple of skirmishes breaking out between the two teams, including Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting kicked in the head from Miami guard Gabe Vincent while getting off of the floor after a foul. Emotions are running high between the teams after the Heat routed the Bucks 137-95 in the second game of the year, and Milwaukee provided the receipt on Saturday, leading by as many as 31 points in their win. These teams do not like one another, so expect things to get physical on Wednesday night.

Friday, Dec. 10 at Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks will next travel to Houston, where they’ll find a Rockets team that has struggled this season. Currently tied for last place in the Western Conference, the Rockets are looking to turn things around, with a five-game winning streak as of last week. They’ve dug quite the whole for themselves, however, losing 15 of their opening 16 games prior to the current streak. Houston is also without guard John Wall, who is working back into game-ready fitness, and guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. A win over the reigning champs would be a statement victory for a team looking to salvage their season, but if all goes well, Friday night in Houston should see plenty of minutes for the Bucks’ reserves.

Sunday, Dec. 12 at New York (11 a.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee finishes the week with a Sunday matinee in Madison Square Garden, where they’ll take on a promising Knicks team. The Knicks have plenty of weapons on offense, led by star forward Julius Randle and young guards R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. This is the third meeting between the teams this season, with the road team winning each of the previous games in November. New York is currently just outside of a playoff position, but it would seem feasible that they’ll make the postseason, and could be a first-round opponent for the Bucks this year. Both teams have stacked rosters, and it should make for an entertaining contest on Sunday afternoon.