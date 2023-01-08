Bucks Week Ahead: East Bound And Down

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks Giannis Milwaukee Jersey

The Milwaukee Bucks start a four-game road trip on Monday night, but it certainly is no vacation. The same team that started the season with a franchise record nine straight wins is now feeling the grind of the 82-game NBA season, dropping six of their last 10 games, and with all of their stars coming off of injuries or illness. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still putting on impressive individual performances, but has been taking several games off to deal with left knee soreness. Khris Middleton is still listed as out to start the week, dealing with a knee issue of his own.

Jrue Holiday rejoined the team on Friday night, but there was nothing that the Bucks could do to stop the Charlotte Hornets, who tied an NBA record by scoring 51 points in the first quarter. At one point, it was clear that coach Mike Budenholzer was waiving the white flag, putting in the reserves to finish out a game that they were never really in contention of winning. The lopsided loss was the latest blow in a tough few weeks for the Bucks, which really began with losing four of five games on their last road trip. Back on the road to the east coast this week, Milwaukee will be looking to right the ship with their stars coming back into the fold. Here’s what is ahead.

Monday, January 9 at New York (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks already have two wins over the New York Knicks this season, including their last trip to Madison Square Garden on November 30. That last contest was a nailbiter, with Giannis fouling out in the final minute of the game after racking up 37 points and 13 rebounds. It would take a Grayson Allen three-pointer to put the Knicks away in the final 30 seconds. Going into the last meeting of the season on Monday, both the Bucks and Knicks are in very different positions than just over a month ago, with the Knicks coming into the week on a four-game winning streak. Guard RJ Barrett may be out for New York, but the combination of power forward Julius Randle and point guard Jalen Brunson will be enough to give the Bucks another tough night. Expect this one to be close.

Wednesday, January 11 at Atlanta (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

The Bucks wrap up another season series on Wednesday night, playing the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth time this season. Atlanta currently has the edge in the season series, winning two of three, including Milwaukee’s first loss of the season in November. The Hawks are going through their own rough patch, though, losing six of their last eight games coming into the week. With both teams struggling, it could make for an ugly game on Wednesday in prime time. However, the nationally-televised contest could spark a memorable performance from Giannis, or Atlanta guard Trae Young.

Thursday, January 12 & Saturday, January 14 at Miami (Thursday: 6:30 p.m, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Saturday: 12 p.m., ABC)

The week, and the road trip for the Bucks ends with back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as a pair of meetings with the Miami Heat. Led by former Marquette standout Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee native Tyler Herro, the Heat are making a push for a playoff position coming into the week. However, they’re doing so with a very fluid lineup, as forward Duncan Robinson is out for a month due to a finger injury that required surgery, and six Heat players are currently listed as day-to-day with a variety of injuries. That hasn’t stopped Miami from winning games, but it certainly isn’t the easiest of conditions to play under. These games are the first meetings with the Heat this season, who Milwaukee will see again for two games in February. No matter what happens to start the road trip for the Bucks, hopefully a pair of wins can send them back to Fiserv Forum with momentum swinging in their favor.