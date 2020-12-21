Bucks Week Ahead: National Spotlights

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Bucks

With the memory of the Bucks’ quick playoff elimination after the 2019-2020 NBA season restarted in Orlando’s bubble setup still somewhat fresh in our heads, the team begins its 2020-2021 campaign on Wednesday night. The shortened 72-game season is part of the plan to get the NBA calendar back on track, and for Milwaukee features a pair of nationally televised games to get things underway. With Giannis Antetokounmpo locked into a supermax contract as of last week, as well as new additions like Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis, increased attention is on Milwaukee’s success this season. Here’s what the Bucks have ahead of them in the opening week of games.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Boston (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Had the Bucks not been bounced by the Miami Heat in a quick 4-1 series, they would have ended up facing the Boston Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals. On the second night of the NBA’s season, Milwaukee begins play against a Boston team that’s led by Kemba Walker, Jason Tatum and Marcus Smart. Tatum led the team’s offense in 2019-20 with 23.4 points per game, putting him 15th in the league overall. Boston has a deep team, however, and should be a contender in the East this season. Wednesday will determine who gets the better start out of the blocks for this year.

Friday, Dec. 25 vs. Golden State (1:30 p.m., ABC)

In the Bucks’ second nationally televised game of the season on Christmas day, they’ll be at home against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Golden State struggled with injuries last season, and are still without Klay Thompson, but Curry is back to full strength, and is a threat from anywhere on the offensive half of the floor. The advantage of what would likely be a sold-out Fiserv Forum will not be in play, making Curry vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo a superstar matchup for only the millions of viewers at home. This is a big matchup for the Bucks’ national reputation early in the season.

Sunday, Dec. 27 at New York (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

While the Knicks have not been strong in recent years, Sunday’s contest at Madison Square Garden will still be a road test for the Bucks, who will have traveled back and forth between Milwaukee and the east coast twice in five days. In terms of matchups, on paper, New York is a bit of a reprieve for Milwaukee, but the Bucks will still have to contend with some of their first fatigue issues of the season. With new head coach Tom Thibodeau at the helm and 8th overall draft pick Obi Toppin getting some of his first playing time, New York will be looking to make a statement against the Bucks on Sunday night.