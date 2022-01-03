Bucks Week Ahead: Rolling Into 2022

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

There are seven weeks until the NBA’s All-Star Game break, signifying the middle of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks, while not leading their conference or division, are in great form. Milwaukee comes into the 2022 calendar year on the strength of six straight wins, and currently have the sixth best record in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently second in the league in points per game, averaging 27.8 PPG and trailing only Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks also have the third-highest scoring offense in the league, and are in the top five when it comes to rebounds and points differential. Things are looking solid for Milwaukee, but they’ll have to keep the pressure on the rest of the Eastern Conference as the calendar turns to the new year. Here’s what is in store this week.

Monday, Jan. 3 vs. Detroit (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee opens the week with a very winnable game, as the Detroit Pistons match up against the Bucks for the third time this season. Milwaukee won the previous games by 21 and 28 points respectively, and won’t see Detroit until the penultimate game of the regular season after that. The Pistons come into the week winning just six games all season, though one of those was an overtime contest with the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Day. Nevertheless, Detroit currently has the worst record in the NBA, and despite strong offensive performances from forwards Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant, haven’t been able to get the job done.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Wednesday, Jan. 5 vs. Toronto (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The current home stand for Milwaukee concludes on Wednesday night, when the Toronto Raptors come to Fiserv Forum. Toronto is playing just under .500 ball currently, but have been one of few thorns in the side of the Bucks in recent years. Toronto snapped the Bucks eight-game winning streak at the beginning of December, winning a game in which Giannis was sidelined due to calf soreness. Toronto also held the Bucks to one of their lowest point totals of the year in that 97-93 win, but the offensive power should be turned up on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s big three will challenge Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, the latter two of which recently made their return to Toronto’s lineup. These teams also meet again in 10 days for their final game of the year, so expect each side to want to send a message here.

Friday, Jan. 7 at Brooklyn (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Milwaukee’s marquee matchup of the week comes on Friday night, when they’ll begin a three-game road stint at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets. The third of four nationally-televised games features what might be the Bucks’ biggest rivalry, as the Bucks’ trio of Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will face Kevin Durant, James Harden and potentially Kyrie Irving, whose status seems to always be in limbo due to health and safety issues. Brooklyn will undoubtedly look for retribution from their opening night loss in Milwaukee, when the Bucks reminded the Nets of their Eastern Conference semifinals loss, while also raising their banner and collecting their championship rings. Expect Fireworks on Friday night.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at Charlotte (6 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks will then head to Charlotte overnight for the second night of back-to-back games, and the first of a two-game series with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets come into the week at the top of the play-in portion of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, winning eight of their last 10 games. Forward Mikal Bridges and guard LaMelo Ball seem to be gelling on the offensive side of things, with the two leading Charlotte in their offensive production. Bridges is just beginning his return from health and safety protocols, but will likely be good to go by the end of the week. Milwaukee stole a win over the Hornets at the beginning of December, thanks to a last-second Giannis Antetokounmpo layup. With consecutive games in Charlotte, there’s a fair share of backstory to be had for a matchup between the Cream and Queen cities.