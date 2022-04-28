Bucks Wrap Up Chicago Series with Ease

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the Chicago Bulls, the writing seemed to be on the wall before game five of the Eastern Conference first round tipped off from Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks were already up 3-1 in the series, playing at home, and had just won the last two games in commanding fashion. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago ruled out star Zach Lavine due to health and safety protocols, on top of losing Alex Caruso to a concussion. They were fighting an uphill battle from the start, but the Bucks also looked confident in putting the playoff series to rest.

The Bucks took the lead with 9:43 remaining in the first quarter and never looked back, thanks to a 34-point first quarter, with #34 leading the way. Giannis Antetokounmpo would finish with 33 points and nine rebounds, many of which came in the first half of the 116-100 win on Wednesday. While still without Khris Middleton, Milwaukee’s starting lineup jumped out to as much as a 29-point lead before halftime, though that would be cut down to 18 points by the end of the second quarter. It never really seemed like the defending champions would be in much trouble, though.

The offense was clicking, but the defense made the biggest impact for the Bucks, especially when it came to containing DeMar DeRozan, Chicago’s best remaining offensive threat. DeRozan wouldn’t score until the second half, just one game removed from dropping 41 points on Milwaukee in the United Center. Fiserv Forum was a different story, though, as he contributed just 11 of the Bulls’ 100 points Wednesday night. It would be Patrick Williams leading the scoring for Chicago, putting up 23 as the Bulls stars had relatively quiet nights. The Bucks were effective in shutting down the Bulls on defense, allowing them to coast through game five.

While the series may have started rocky, games three, four and five were evidence that the Bucks can do great things when they’re motivated. After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that the team had a meeting after their game two loss last Wednesday. Milwaukee didn’t lose a game from that point forward, and won the remaining contests in relatively easy fashion. Whatever was said in that meeting was taken to heart, and the Bucks showed that on the floor once again this week.

With the 4-1 series win, Milwaukee will get five days off, and they’ll need to rest up. A tough Boston Celtics team is ahead beginning on Tuesday night, after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Milwaukee will hopefully regain the services of George Hill by that series, which will begin on the road at TD Garden.

In the road to a title defense, the Milwaukee Bucks came away with a relatively easy first series victory. Tougher games are ahead, but momentum is definitely moving in the right direction for the defending champs.