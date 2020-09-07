Middleton Saves Milwaukee in Game Four Thriller

× Expand Photo via Twitter / @NBA Khris Middleton

If Game Four of the Milwaukee Bucks’ series with the Miami Heat showed anything, it’s just how much of an effect that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mere presence on the court is for the opposition. The Heat came into Sunday afternoon’s contest ready to close out the Bucks in four games for their second sweep of the playoffs, and things were only aided in the second quarter, when the reigning league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year went down with a sprained right ankle on a contested shot under the basket. Fortunately, late game heroics from Khris Middleton would seal a 118-115 overtime Milwaukee victory.

Prior to the injury, Giannis made his presence felt. Although a 10-2 Miami run kicked things off, Antetokounmpo put up 19 points in just 11 minutes of playing time, before hitting the deck hard with a wail of pain, similar to the scary sight in Game Three when he landed awkwardly and limped through much of the night. The Bucks were forced to regroup on the fly, staying competitive with no clear leader emerging immediately, and taking a 50-48 lead into halftime. It was confirmed that Giannis would not return.

The moments following the Antetokounmpo injury, as well as the second half, showed just how much of a focal point he was in the Heat’s defensive game plan. Rather than collapsing in the paint like they had been doing throughout the series on Giannis, the Heat now had to adapt to the ball being spread along the perimeter. Brook Lopez, George Hill and Khris Middleton led the way from behind the arc, but six Bucks not named Giannis would contribute three-pointers as Milwaukee would take a close lead into the fourth quarter.

Things got especially late. Miami’s Bam Adebayo, who had been a force through much of the night, tied the game at 104 with a little over two minutes remaining. A layup from Brook Lopez would again put Milwaukee ahead, before former Whitnall Falcon Tyler Herro would give the lead back to Miami with a big three-point shot with under a minute left. Empty possessions and sloppy inbound plays would lead to Donte DiVincenzo tying things up with one of two free throws and only 1.9 seconds in regulation. A last-second shot from Miami’s Goran Dragic wedged in the rim, sending the game to overtime, and giving the Bucks another shot at saving their season.

When he was truly needed most, Khris Middleton stole the show in overtime. Middleton finished with 36 points, but none more important than a pair of pull-up jumpers to tie and then take the lead for Milwaukee. Tyler Herro couldn’t miss from deep for Miami as well, pulling them within a point of the tying, but Middleton would seal the game on a pair of free throws with only 2.2 seconds remaining. The Bucks would live to see another day, as they head into Game Five, avoiding a sweep and handing Miami their first playoff loss of 2020.

The Bucks have more questions than answers as they now trail Miami 3-1 in the series, and will need to win three straight elimination games to advance. It hasn’t been done before, but the word “unprecedented” has been thrown around a lot this year already. The Bucks take on Miami in Game Five on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. with coverage on TNT.