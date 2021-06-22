Series Preview: Bucks Vs. Hawks

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

If Milwaukee seems a little windier than usual lately, it may still be the collective exhale from the city after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in overtime of game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks are returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons, but only the franchise’s third conference finals of the millennium. On the other side of a trip to the NBA Finals are the Atlanta Hawks, a team that like Milwaukee was not favored to advance this far in a tough conference. While on paper, it looks like a favorable matchup for the Bucks, we’ve learned that nothing is guaranteed this postseason. Let’s break down the Eastern Conference Finals:

From 5 Seed to Conference Finals

The Atlanta Hawks finished the regular season with just five less wins than Milwaukee, clinching a playoff spot while winning the Southeast Division. While the Bucks are made up of a core “big three” that many franchises mold themselves around, Atlanta has an offense that can score from all over the floor. The franchise player is point guard Trae Young, who in just three seasons looks like he could become one of the NBA’s next big superstars. He’s augmented by center Clint Capela and forward John Collins, each of whom play their role on the floor well with Young at the point.

The depth of Atlanta’s makeup will be the biggest challenge to the Bucks, however, as another third-year player is making his mark on this postseason. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter is coming into his own as of late, coming up big in the Hawks’ game seven against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 27-point performance. Huerter is shooting an impressive 48.2% from the field this postseason, and 40.4% from three-point range. While Trae Young can push the ball inside, Huerter is also capable of making the big shots when they count, and will stretch Milwaukee on defense.

Regular Season

In three meetings this year, the Bucks took two of the three games, winning 129-115 in January and 120-109 on April 15. Their only loss to the Hawks this year was a 111-104 game on the road just ten days later, as the Bucks were in the midst of a three-team race for the top playoff seed. The loss came on the second night of back-to-back games, following a pair of statement wins for the Bucks in Philadelphia. With overnight travel and a tough opponent in the previous two games, it’s somewhat understandable how Milwaukee could drop that contest. That game was also the first night back for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was returning from six games missed with a knee injury.

By no means do the Bucks have the Hawks’ number this year, but things look brighter for Milwaukee on paper than they did going into their series with Brooklyn. That being said, the Bucks themselves are proof that anything can happen this postseason, and a young group of players looking to establish a name for themselves can certainly provide quite the challenge on the road to what would be the third NBA Finals in Bucks history, and the first in 47 years.

Game one of the Eastern Conference Finals is set to tip off from Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night at 7:30, airing nationally on TNT. Milwaukee will host games one and two on Wednesday and Friday night, before travelling back to Atlanta for games three and four on Sunday and Tuesday, each at 7:30 p.m. as well. Bucks fans have been coming out in droves to attend games at the Deer District, and are encouraged to do so once again. You can find out information about all of the playoff watch parties at the Deer District website.