Lakeshore Chinooks Open Summer League Season This Week

The Milwaukee area’s collegiate summer league baseball team, the Lakeshore Chinooks, will open their sixth season this week. The Chinooks are part of the Northwoods League, a 20-team loop that is recognized as one of the top summer leagues in the country. The league’s Major League alumni include such stars as Chris Sale, Ben Zobrist, and Brewers’ slugger Eric Thames. In 2017, the Chinooks will look to rebound from the first losing season in franchise history with an impressive roster of college talent from across the country.

One of the standouts of the 2017 pitching staff is Milwaukee’s own Alec Marsh. A graduate of Regan Prep, Marsh was ranked at a top-100 right handed pitcher nationally in his class by Perfect Game USA. Marsh is currently a freshman at baseball powerhouse Arizona State University.

Winter Garden, Florida’s Rylan Thomas is one of a pair of talented corner infield prospects who will suit up for the Chinooks this summer. Like Marsh, Thomas is a 2016 high school graduate and ranked as the tenth-best HS third baseman in the nation last year. He has just finished up his freshman season at the University of Central Florida, where he ranked among team leaders in home runs and hits. Oklahoma State’s Daniel DeSimone has spent time at third, first and on the mound. As a senior at Bishop Kelly High School in Oklahoma, DeSimone batted .500 and ranked as the third-best high school prospect in the state.

Among the top returnees from the 2016 Chinooks squad include catcher Tim Dalporto of Kent State. Dalporto led last year’s team in doubles and was selected to play in last year’s all star game. Also returning is lefty pitcher Tyler Jandron of Northwoods University. Jandron was an anchor of the 2016 rotation, registering a 2.04 ERA in seven starts and striking out 42 in 48.1 innings.

The Chinooks are led by manager Eddy Morgan, who has run up a 170-123 record during his four season as skipper of the Chinooks.

Playing their home games at 2,000 seat Kapco Park on the Concordia University campus in Mequon, the Chinooks are able to present college baseball in a minor league-level environment. Single game ticket prices range from $7 for general admission to $13 for a reserved box seat. The team has a full schedule of promotions and give-aways planned for 2017, including a series of “tailgating” bobbleheads featuring Bob Uecker, Robin Yount (both of whom are part-owners of the team), Gorman Thomas and Gill, the team’s mascot. Other give-away items include a stadium blanket (June 22), a 5th Anniversary Team trading card set (June 29) and a stadium replica (July 31). Promotional days include Star Wars night (June 4), Bark in the Park, where fans are invited to bring their dogs (July 26) and a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “the Mouth of the South” Hart (August 10).

The Chinooks play their home opener on Saturday, June 3 and will have only two off-days (plus a three-day all star break) until the Northwoods League post-season starts on August 14. For more information, a complete schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit http://northwoodsleague.com/lakeshore-chinooks.