$250 and it comes with a typo?

I would guess this guy's stock certificate is going to be worth a bit more than the $250 he paid for it.

Of course, it might not come with the standard stockholder privilages since its for a team that doesn't exist - The Green Boy Packers.

<table style="width:auto;"><tr><td><a href="https://picasaweb.google.com/lh/photo/QXCKx69aujTtwmwH5SnCqtMTjNZETYmyPJy0liipFm0?feat=embedwebsite"><img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-OPcrL1wlOfY/Tw-feNCP-sI/AAAAAAAAEOo/k6fb5ttV10Y/s144/Packers%252520Stock%252520typo.jpg" height="81" width="144" /></a></td></tr><tr><td style="font-family:arial,sans-serif; font-size:11px; text-align:right">From <a href="https://picasaweb.google.com/113259390740240265575/Uploads?authuser=0&feat=embedwebsite">Uploads</a></td></tr></table>

How strange. I wonder if there are any others of these out there. Apparently all instances on the certificate have the misspelling except when it says Green Bay, Wisconsin.