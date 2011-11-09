Brewers announce Spring Training schedule

This is probably only exciting for those of us that are already finding themselves hard up for baseball. The two biggest stories from the release are that the Brewers end Spring Training at Chase Field playing the Arizona Diamondbacks (whom they defeated in the NLDS) and that this may be the final Spring Training that the Brewers play in Maryvale, AZ. The Brewers' contract with Maryvale expires after the 2012 season. Maryvale is notorious for being a somewhat "hard" part of the Phoenix area and the Brewers have to be careful about having fans in the area in the evening hours. The facilities, however, are nice. It will be interesting to see what the Brewers decide to do. This will be a developing story, as we haven't really had any hint as to whether the Brewers will stay in Arizona or look to move their Spring Training facilities to Florida's Citrus League. Milwaukee Brewers 2012 Spring Training Schedule Date Time (local) (CT) Opponent Place____ March 4 1:05 pm 2:05 pm San Francisco Giants Maryvale March 5 1:05 pm 2:05 pm at San Francisco Giants Scottsdale March 6 1:05 pm 2:05 pm Oakland Athletics Maryvale March 7 1:05 pm 2:05 pm at Chicago White Sox Glendale March 8 1:05 pm 2:05 pm Cincinnati Reds Maryvale March 9 1:05 pm 2:05 pm Cleveland Indians Maryvale March 10 1:05 pm 2:05 pm Chicago Cubs Maryvale 1:05 pm 2:05 pm at San Francisco Giants Scottsdale DAYLIGHT-SAVINGS TIME BEGINS MARCH 11 March 11 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Colorado Rockies Maryvale March 12 OFF DAY March 13 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Seattle Mariners Maryvale 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Oakland Athletics Phoenix March 14 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Chicago Cubs Mesa March 15 1:05 pm 3:05 pm San Diego Padres Maryvale March 16 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Kansas City Royals Surprise March 17 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Tempe March 18 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Texas Rangers Maryvale March 19 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Texas Rangers Surprise March 20 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale March 21 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Arizona Diamondbacks Talking Stick March 22 OFF DAY March 23 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Maryvale March 24 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Chicago White Sox Maryvale March 25 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Los Angeles Dodgers Maryvale 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Kansas City Royals Surprise March 26 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Cleveland Indians Goodyear March 27 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Kansas City Royals Maryvale March 28 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Arizona Diamondbacks Maryvale March 29 1:05 pm 3:05 pm Cincinnati Reds Maryvale March 30 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale March 31 1:05 pm 3:05 pm at San Diego Padres Peoria April 1 1:05 pm 3:05 pm San Francisco Giants Maryvale April 2 12:05 pm 2:05 pm at Chicago White Sox Glendale April 3 12:00 pm 2:00 pm at Chicago Cubs Mesa 6:40 pm 8:40 pm at Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field April 4 12:40 pm 2:40 pm at Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field • Note: Daylight-Savings Time begins on March 11 • All Games/Times subject to change