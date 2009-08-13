Brewers demote Hardy amid waiver rumors, promote Escobar and fire Bill Castro

I really, really wish I could read up more on this, but my internet at work is so limited.

The Brewers sent JJ Hardy to AAA Nashville, presumably because of his current slump. If, as it seems, we’ve all but given up on the season, it probably isn’t the worst idea to get Escobar regular playing time in the bigs. The problem, of course, is that by putting JJ in AAA, we’re severely hindering his value, I would think.

The team also announced the firing of pitching coach Bill Castro. Casto had been a coach with the club for 18 years. He’d been the bullpen coach for 17 years before getting the promotion last off season. However, the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with an ERA of 4.84 and have allowed a major league-leading 151 home runs in just 121 games.

Bill Hall was also sent back to Nashville.

SS Alcides Escobar and OF Jason Bourgeois were promoted to take Hardy and Hall’s places on the roster. Escobar was a AAA All-Star and is hitting .298 with 4 HR, 34 RBI and 42 steals in 109 games.

To replace Castro, the Brewers have brought in former player Chris Bosio on an interim basis. Bosio spent the past two season in AAA as a pitching coach and filled that rold for Tampa Bay in 2003.