Congratulations Bavarians!

First off, Congratulations to the Bavarian Major team for winning the US National Men's Open Cup. The Bavarians defeated Emigrantes from Massachusetts in penalty kicks to bring the sixth National Championship back to Milwaukee.

Here they are unfurling the championship banner at Oktoberfest Saturday night.

The National Cups are a big deal - from the USASA website:

National Cups

The National Cups Competition is the oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament in the United States for any person who is a member of a team playing in a league of four or more teams affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation and the United States Adult Soccer Association.

The competition began in 1914 for the Men’s Open Cup. In 1923, the Men’s Amateur Cup was added, In 1980 the Women’s Amateur and Over 30 Cups were begun.

Each year, some 250 teams across the United States participate in the National Cups Competition. 250 Teams! Of these, only 8 teams will become a National Champion in one of the 8 following divisions:

Men’s Competitions:

Open Cup

Amateur Cup

Over 30 Cup

Under 23 Cup

Women’s Competitions:

Open Cup

Amateur Cup

Over 30 Cup

Under 23 Cup

Read about it here - despite playing a man down early, and another down late in the game due to injury, the team held on.