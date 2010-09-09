If At First Your Picks Recede…

×

Makes perfect sense,right? Predicting what will happen over five months in a sport with an oddlyshaped ball that takes crazy bounces and thousands of collisions that can wrecka team's season.

SportsIllustrated's NFL preview contains this quote: "I don't have any Super Bowlpicks. If anybody does, they're insane." That's from Michael Strahan, whowas smart enough to devise an "ignore training camp but still get a SuperBowl ring" game plan with the New York Giants three years ago.





Well, the Observers joinwith sports bloviators everywhere in saying, "Butt out, Michael." Wereserve the right to ignore logic and good sense in declaring what will happenwith the Green BayPackers and their rivals.





No need to thank us.Just don't take any of this to Vegas.





Frank: When I saw Aaron Rodgers on the Sports Illustrated cover, I said, "This is the kiss ofdeath." But there's more: Magazines do regional covers these days, and SI showed five versions on its contentspage. So they've put their hex on five teams! Packers, Chargers, Saints, Jetsand Falcons—all doomed.





Artie: It'll take a lot of prayers to St. Vince, but this can beovercome!





Frank: Anyway, the Artie of 2009 is in sync with the SI of 2010, which says the Super Bowlwill be Packers vs. Steelers. But SI,namely Peter King, says the Steelers will win, unlike your ’09 forecast.





Artie: Peter King? Then you know that's bogus.





Frank: Yeah, I heard him admit on ESPN that he's terrible atpredictions.





Artie: But, like us, he's gotta be true to the vocation of sportsblathering. But unlike our insights, whatever he says, run the otherway.





Frank: So last year you said the Pack would go 13-3, then run thetable in the playoffs.





Artie: And they were only two games away from the Big One.





Frank: Meanwhile, I was brilliantly accurate on the Packers' 11-5record, but also said the Chargers would beat the Giants in the Super Bowl. TheGiants started well but collapsed to 8-8.





Artie: Well, it's a crapshoot. And a long season's worth ofcrapshoot, at that.





Frank: But as our 2010 chart shows, we're fearlessly forecastingpretty much the same things this year. In the Super Bowl, either the Packersbeat the Ravens or the Chargers beat the Falcons.





Artie: Or there's the barest chance we'll both be wrong again.Along with Peter King and almost everyone else.





Frank: As wrong as we were in saying the Brewers would make theplayoffs. Still, duty calls.





The Packers





Artie: Of course for the Green and Gold to go all the way, a lothas to go right.





Frank: As with any team.





Artie: Al Harris is out for at least six games on the PUP list,"physically unable to perform." He has to come back and contribute,at least as the nickel guy. They've got to find a dependable returner, especiallysince Will Blackmon's knee landed him on injured reserve. And that specialteams coach, Shawn Slocum, has to find a way to cover kicks and punts. That wasa problem in every exhibition game.





Frank: And Aaron Rodgers has to stay in one piece.





Artie: They can't afford to lose him for several games, but MattFlynn looked good in Kansas Cityworking with guys who were destined to be cut. If he has to cover for Rodgershere or there, they'll be OK.





Frank: The receiving corps is sure good enough to help him.





Artie: Another big thing is whether Tramon Williams can step infor Harris. They can help him with the coverages they call and by getting morepressure on the passers.





Frank: Teams will surely go that way more often than if Harriswas there.





Artie: You've simply got to get more pressure. And that's anotherbig question. Even assuming Clay Matthews will be healthy—and those hamstringthings can linger—do they have someone who can pressure on the other side?





The Division





Frank: I think the NFC North will belong to the Packers, if onlybecause things won't go as well for the Vikings as they did in ’09.





Artie: They already aren't. Their top receiver, Sidney Rice, willmiss at least six games because of hip surgery. He's on the PUP list and can'tpractice until the six games are up. Also the Vikings' offensive line anddefensive backfield are shaky.





Frank: Percy Harvin keeps getting migraines and it sounds likeBrett Favre is more dinged up from last season than we thought.





Artie: We sure didn't see him much in the exhibitions. Who knowshow good that post-surgery ankle is? I'm glad to say the Vikings aren't as goodas last year.





Frank: The Lions aren't a real threat, but the Bears could bebetter.





Artie: No! The Bears are terrible.





Frank: Mike Martz as the offensive coordinator isn't the answer?





Artie: Not when he's coordinating Jay "The Next INT Is OneThrow Away" Cutler. Besides, they have no receivers and their offensiveline is ba-a-a-d. Cutler will have to throw before he even gets the ball toavoid sacks. The Bears will have a very long, difficult season. I'm glad to saythat, too.





Game By Game





Frank: The Packers' schedule figures to be tougher than in ’09,when they got the Rams, Browns and Seahawks besides the usual two games with Detroit.





Artie: Yeah, but look at this list of teams by "strength ofschedule" for 2010. The Packers are 22nd out of 32 teams; their opponentsfor this year went 125-131 last year. Two other Super Bowl contenders rank evenlower, the Saints (120-136) and Chargers (116-140).





Frank: Well, there are really only two games out of the 16 thataren't part of divisional "packages." You play six games in your owndivision, then four each against a division in your own conference and adivision in the other conference. That's 14 games.





Artie: Let's see… In ’09 the Pack played the weak NFC West andthe AFC North. This year they play both the East divisions.





Frank: The NFC East figures to be strong with the Cowboys,Eagles, Giants and even the Redskins. And the AFC East has the highly toutedJets and still-strong Patriots, along with the Dolphins and Bills, who wereunder .500 last year.





Artie: The Pack's strength of schedule is skewed by the two gameswith Detroit,which was 2-14 last year.





Frank: In the two remaining games the Packers play Atlanta and San Francisco. The Vikings get the champion Saints onopening night and Arizona.





Artie: Atlantais a contender; The Sporting News hasthem at 12-4. And the Niners are on the rise. So the schedule ain't easy. Butneither is the Vikes'.





Frank: So the Packers open this weekend at Philadelphia.





Artie: That's a win.





Frank: I guess I agree. I think the Eagles aren't quite settledin with Kevin Kolb at quarterback.





Artie: And there's always Andy Reid, the “Einstein” of late-gameclock management. The Packers can win on that alone.





Frank: Then Buffalo in the home opener. No way to lose that one.





Artie: In fact, I see them winning every game through the Oct. 24Vikings game.





Frank: After Buffalo they're at Chicago, hosting Detroit,at Washington and hosting Miamiand Minnesota.I do think they'll beat the Vikings at Lambeau. But I'll say they lose at Washington, just becauseit's on the road and the Redskins might play tough.





Artie: Oddball things can happen—excessive penalties,special-teams screw-ups, a lucky turnover.





Frank: So through seven games you have them 7-0 and I say 6-1.Then they play the Jets in Jersey.





Artie: A lot of people pick the Jets for the Super Bowl, but I'mnot sold on Mark Sanchez, who didn't look good in the preseason. He's no JohnnyUnitas. But I'm afraid the Packers will lose in a letdown after whipping Minnesota.





Frank: Me too. To start the second half they play Dallas at Lambeau—for thethird straight year.





Artie: But not late enough to make ’em really suffer. December'swhat we want!





Frank: Last year the Dallas gamewas a turning point, coming after the Tampa Baydebacle put the Pack at 4-4. But this year I say Dallas will win at Lambeau.





Artie: And I say they'll beat the Cowboys so bad it should countfor two wins! The Cowboys are the Jets of the NFC, with everyone saying they'regoing to the Super Bowl. Forget it! Tony Romo is not a good quarterback. Torepeat: TONY ROMO IS NOT A GOOD QUARTERBACK! And their offensive line is poor.They are in trouble!





Frank: After Dallas comes the bye,and then it's at Minnesota and at Atlanta. Do you thinkthey'll win in the Metrodome, too?





Artie: You betcha.





Frank: I say they'll lose that game, which would be threestraight losses and a 6-4 record. But I think the Atlanta game will be their 2010 turningpoint—even though I'm pegging the Falcons to reach the Super Bowl. Go figure.





Artie: Much as it pains me, I think they'll lose in Atlanta after another bighigh against Favre.





Frank: Then it's San Francisco athome and at Detroit—twowins, even though the Lions tend to be trouble at home. And then at New England, where it could be nasty on Dec. 19.





Artie: Put that down as an "L."





Frank: I agree. Then it's the Giants and Bears, both at home.





Artie: Two wins, ain'a?





Frank: I'm not an Eli Manning fan, so I'll say yes. That makesthem 13-3 for you and 11-5 for me, just what we had last year.





Artie: My gut feeling is really 12-4. I'm just not ready to saywhere that fourth loss will come.





The Playoffs





Frank: As our chart shows, we both have major teams missing fromthe playoff lineup. I think the Vikings will miss out and you feel that wayabout the Cowboys.





Artie: Did I mention that Tony Romo is not a good quarterback?





Frank: But we agree on the Saints, Falcons and 49ers, besides thePackers. In the AFC, we agree on five playoff teams and think the Steelers willfall short again. As for the Super Bowl winners, we're letting the ’09 picksride. What's your confidence level?





Artie: As high as it is in any crapshoot or $100 millionPowerball drawing. But one thing I'm certain of: TONY ROMO IS NOT…