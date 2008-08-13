Help the Basset Hounds

×

As many of you know, I spend my spare time working with our Basset Hound rescue - Basset Buddies. It's a non-profit organization that rescues Basset Hounds in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up on August 23 and 24 in Muskego and I'll be taking my hound Flash as well as our foster dog Buster.

The average cost of vet care for a hound we take in is $200. That can range from simple check-ups and shots to spay/neuter to major surgery.

We place over 150 dogs a year and currently have 61 dogs ready and waiting to find forever homes.

Please consider donating to this wonderful cause. All donations are tax-deductible and go straight into Basset Buddies coffers in order to take care of these abandoned hounds.

A lot of you fundraise for your kids. These are my "kids" and I hope you'll help me support them.

You can check out the hounds that are available for adoption at bbrescue.org

