Holy Crap, Corey Patterson's back

Former Cub (among many other teams) Corey Patterson, who had a brief stint in Milwaukee in 2009, is apparently back with the Brewers - this time signing a minor-league contract.

In 2009, Patterson played 11 games and got just 15 plate appearances.

So far the contract doesn't include a Spring Training invite.

Patterson on the team was something of a joke in 2009, so its probably bordering on comical at this point.

Despite the fact that no one expects him to be on the team, if Braun gets suspended and something happens to Aoki, Gomez, Morgan or Hart, it seems Patterson might be the next guy on the list.

The other outfielders in Nashville - Caleb Gindl and Logan Schafer - have no major league experience and probably need some more seasoning. It's unlikely the Brewers would bring them up to sit on the bench as the 5th outfielder - its much better for them to get everyday at-bats.

It sure seems like Patterson might be a major-league insurance policy.