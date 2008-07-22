Hungry, Hungry Press Corps

TheGMO, I mean the U.S. Bank Championship, has come and gone from
Regardlessof the name, it’s not a tournament unless Tiger shows up. Swede Richard Johnsonwon the U.S. Bank Championship,accompanied by a host of golfers you’d need dental records to identify. This isone of the tournaments that brings golfers out of the woodwork like cockroachesin a
Haveyou ever noticed how Jason Kendall and Craig Counsell are the only players onthe Brewers who don’t use batting gloves? And where did this Under Armor comefrom? Their logo is everywhere, on the batting gloves, the steel doors inWrigley Field. The logo has more visibility than Britney Spears’ netherregions.
Kudosto the Brewers for picking up a veteran second baseman in Ray ‘Bull’
Culinary Delights and DougRussell
Oneof the nice things about covering a sporting event is the food, usually free ofcharge. Virtually every sports venue will make accommodations to feed thepress. Think of it as chumming the sharks. The more food in the belly of thebeast, the more content the media feels and they may ultimately be lessinclined to sink their teeth into your organization.
TheBucks, Brewers, Packers, Golden Eagles, Badgers and a host of other teamsprovide meals of some sort, soups, sal
TheBrewers provide a respectable meal in the press box at
TheMilwaukee Bucks regularly put on a nice spread. A beautiful buffet replete withwell prepared foods such as chicken, fish, pasta. In years past when the Bucksmade the playoffs, you’d really score when they opened a dining room adjacentto the usual pressroom. This was high-classed dining with white table cloths,servers and bartenders. Not to be outdone, the Badgers and Golden Eagles eachdo a great job of feeding the salivating press contingency.
(Truthbe told, Doug Russell is a long-time friend and a great sports personality. Ibust his chops only because he told me the other day, “if I wrote anythingabout him, he’d hear about it.” I just wanted to test his hypothesis. By theway, I regularly eat four times what Doug eats, and I’ve got the girth to provethat fact.)
Inane Banter
Regardingthe Steve True interview with Greta Van Susteren, I first listened on the Web,then watched “Homer” on the tube piloting the discussion. To be clear I’veswung both ways on the issue as to which “professional broadcaster” was rudeand unprofessional. At first I thought “Homer” to be the whiny, self-admittednon-objective weasel I’ve always known him to be. I thought Van Susteren wasgracious to spend time on his impotent show. After watching the same show oncable television it appeared “Homey” was more gracious than he sounded on theWeb, and Van Susteren was quite acerbic, less than cordial and possibly a bore.It’s not fair to say “Home-town” was unprofessional ,as I don’t think he’s evertried to pretend he is objective as the name would imply. In the end, as thelate Walter Matthau adroitly stated in GrumpyOld Men, they should both pull their bottom lip over their he
Regardingthe Steve True interview with Greta Van Susteren, I first listened on the Web,then watched “Homer” on the tube piloting the discussion. To be clear I’veswung both ways on the issue as to which “professional broadcaster” was rudeand unprofessional. At first I thought “Homer” to be the whiny, self-admittednon-objective weasel I’ve always known him to be. I thought Van Susteren wasgracious to spend time on his impotent show. After watching the same show oncable television it appeared “Homey” was more gracious than he sounded on theWeb, and Van Susteren was quite acerbic, less than cordial and possibly a bore.It’s not fair to say “Home-town” was unprofessional ,as I don’t think he’s evertried to pretend he is objective as the name would imply. In the end, as thelate Walter Matthau adroitly stated in GrumpyOld Men, they should both pull their bottom lip over their he