Marquette Hires Shaka Smart as Men’s Basketball Coach

A new era has begun for Marquette men’s basketball. On Friday, news broke of the university hiring current University of Texas head coach Shaka Smart to replace Steve Wojciehowski, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Smart, who grew up in Madison, is a strong choice for the Golden Eagles. This past season, he led the Texas Longhorns to a Big 12 conference tournament championship, bringing them into the NCAA tournament as a #3 seed. However, the team met a surprise upset, with Abilene Christian defeating them in the opening round of the tournament. In six seasons with Texas, Smart has led his teams to three NCAA tournament appearances, as well as an NIT Championship title in 2019. However, he has not won an NCAA tournament game with Texas, despite having several strong rosters.

Prior to Texas, Smart elevated the Virginia Commonwealth basketball program significantly as head coach, bringing the Rams to five NCAA tournament appearances in six seasons, and an underdog Final Four appearance in 2011. As a high school player, he was a second-team All-Badger Conference pick for Oregon High School in Madison, as well as the school’s all-time assists leader.

For Marquette, this is a chance to regain momentum for their men’s program. Smart replaces Steve Wojciehowski, who failed to reach the NCAA tournament this season, with a final record of 13-14. “Wojo” lasted seven seasons at Marquette, with two NCAA tournament appearances and no tournament wins. His overall record was 128 wins and 95 losses before being dismissed after failing to make the tournament this March.