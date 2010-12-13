McCarthy should have challenged

Why is Mike McCarthy so bad at challenges? It seems that he's always making the wrong decision. He challenges plays that will not get overturned and let's plays go by that he should have challenged. Supposedly the decision comes from a group up in the booth that have access to instant replays that help to make the decision. Maybe it's time to re-think who is up there making the call. Yesterday Greg Jennings made an endzone catch that was called incomplete. Replay showed that Jennings hand was under the ball. McCarthy did not challenge the play and settled for a field goal. The touchdown would have given that Packers a win instead of yesterday's embarassing 7-3 loss to Detroit. It's time someone examines McCarthy's challenges and asks the tough questions.