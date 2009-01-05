Packers find key to their lack of success - the strength and con

The Packers cleaned house today, firing six coaches. It's no surprise that Defensive Coordinator Bob Sanders was out the door - his firing was assumed weeks ago.

The most ridiculous firing was that of strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson.

Gullickson was voted by his peers to be one of the best in the business last year, but apparently his failure to buff-up our team is what led to our downfall.

Even in firing part of their staff, the Packers failed.

Special teams was awful, the offensive line was non-existent at times and the defense couldn't stop the run, but the crucial deficiency in this team was the strength and conditioning coach.

Never mind that these are grown-ass men who's job description includes strength and muscle-building. The players themselves clearly can't held responsible for their own bodies - the coach who supervises their bench presses is clearly the man who made the biggest difference in our season.

Hopefully, this isn't the biggest off-season move we see from the Pack.

According to ESPN.com, "Linebackers coach Winston Moss is the only major defensive coach to keep his job and is a likely candidate to take Sanders' place. But Moss, who also carries the title of assistant head coach, is a candidate for the St. Louis Rams' vacant head coaching job."