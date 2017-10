Packers release training camp schedule

The new NFL CBA mandates no two-a-days, but otherwise the recently released Packers training camp schedule looks like it has in year's past.

Mike McCarthy talked about eliminating night practices - something he'd himself instituted a few years ago. Those practices are super-popular with the fans and apparnetly that was enough to convince McCarthy they should stick around.

With all the Packers' preseason games on Thursdays this year, there are pretty much no Wednesday practices.

Thursday, July 26 8:15 A.M. - SHELLS

Friday, July 27 8:15 A.M. - SHELLS

Saturday, July 28 8:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Sunday, July 29 NO PRACTICE

Monday, July 30 8:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Tuesday, July 31 8:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Wednesday, Aug. 1 8:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Thursday, Aug. 2 7:00 P.M. - FULL PADS

Friday, Aug. 3 FAMILY NIGHT

6:30 P.M. - FULL PADS

Saturday, Aug. 4 NO PRACTICE

Sunday, Aug. 5 7:00 P.M. - FULL PADS

Monday, Aug. 6 7:00 P.M. - FULL PADS

Tuesday, Aug. 7 3:30 P.M. - FULL PADS

Wednesday, Aug. 8 NO PRACTICE

Thursday, Aug. 9 PRESEASON GAME at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

7:00 P.M. CDT

Friday, Aug. 10 NO PRACTICE

Saturday, Aug. 11 7:00 P.M. - FULL PADS

Sunday, Aug. 12 7:00 P.M. - FULL PADS

Monday, Aug. 13 7:00 P.M. - FULL PADS

Tuesday, Aug. 14 3:30 P.M. - FULL PADS

Wednesday, Aug. 15 NO PRACTICE

Thursday, Aug. 16 PRESEASON GAME vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS

7:00 P.M. CDT

Friday, Aug. 17 NO PRACTICE

Saturday, Aug. 18 NO PRACTICE

Sunday, Aug. 19 11:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Monday, Aug. 20 11:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Tuesday, Aug. 21 11:00 A.M. - HELMETS

Wednesday, Aug. 22 NO PRACTICE

Thursday, Aug. 23 PRESEASON GAME at CINCINNATI BENGALS

6:00 P.M. CDT

Friday, Aug. 24 NO PRACTICE

Saturday, Aug. 25 NO PRACTICE

Sunday, Aug. 26 11:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Monday, Aug. 27 11:15 A.M. - FULL PADS

Tuesday, Aug. 28 11:00 A.M. - HELMETS

Wednesday, Aug. 29 NO PRACTICE

Thursday, Aug. 30 PRESEASON GAME vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

6:00 P.M. CDT