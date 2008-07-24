Report: Goodell tells Packers to resolve Favre issues

From FoxSports.com:

Under orders from Roger Goodell to resolve their impasse with Brett Favre, the Green Bay Packers have begun making calls about their former franchise QB, according to online reports.

Goodell talked to Packers GM Ted Thompson, who confirmed the team was ready to move on without Favre. Goodell asked Thompson to begin exploring the market for the disgruntled QB, according to WEAU 13, an NBC television affiliate in Wisconsin.

The report also says Goodell told Thompson that he will reinstate Favre as an active player, should he make the request and that the commissioner has also spoken to Favre and promised his assistance.

The team wasted no time, calling several teams Tuesday night including at least one NFC team according to a report on NFL.com.

One name being brought up a lot lately as a possible destination for Favre is Tampa Bay, where coach Jon Gruden has a history with Favre as his former quarterbacks coach.

And Chris Simms, one of the several QBs currently on the roster, says GM Bruce Allen has given it thought, according to the St. Petersburg Times.

"He asked me questions about Brett Favre. He asked if I felt Brett would be able to come back and be good here if he didn't have a lot of reps in training camp. I said I thought he would but there would have to be some compromise with coach Gruden. He'll just want the play called and to drop back and throw it in there," said Simms.

Meanwhile, there are also updates on the tampering charges filed by Green Bay against the Vikings.

Cell phone charges, to be specific.

The Packers say phone records show Favre used his team-issued cell phone to make several calls to Vikings coach Brad Childress and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

NFL officials are in Minnesota to talk to the team about the tampering charges, according to an early Wednesday report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.