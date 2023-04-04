Brewers Bringing the Joy of ‘A Day Out’ and Pocketbook Value To Fans

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Opening Day 2023 Brice Turang scoring Brewers' rookie Brice Turang crosses the plate, after a fifth inning grand slam, puts theam up 10-0.

The first signs are mists of smoke rising from the parking lots surrounding American Family Field, tinged with the scent of bratwursts being grilled. Shapes come into view, families and friends sitting on lawn chairs, around tables, tossing bean bags into the “cornhole,” and laughing.

Bill Veeck Jr. said it best: “There are only two seasons, winter and baseball.”

The April 3 home opener brought 42,017 people to the ballpark, not only to see a 10-0 drudging of the New York Mets with three former Brewers in their line-up but see what the organization had in store.

“Fireworks will be shooting out over the scoreboard again this year, we’re so excited to have that back,” said Tom Hecht, the vice president of consumer experience and entertainment. “The idea is to enhance the game day experience for our fans … and more the kids.”

Sunday Deals

Sundays will be perfect. The “Sunday Fun-Day Bundle” offers four terrace outfield tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and parking for $59. Kids can play catch, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Helfaer Field, near the main park entrance, where the original home plate area of the revered County Stadium sits. Kids are also invited to get an autograph, from 11:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., from a Brewers player or alumni.

“Brewers Sunday afternoon games have always been a popular gathering place for families and kids,” said Brewers president of baseball operations, Rick Schlesinger.

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Opening Day 2023 flag The American flag is unfurled across the field, during the home opener ceremonies.

New Concessions, Bigger Bases

Food concessions have been revamped with the “414 Menu” offering a junior hot dog, junior nachos, Cracker Jack, or a 16 oz. soda for $4 each at sites around the park. The J. Leinenkugel Barrel Yard has a space that features specialty beers brewed onsite.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Other changes include ones to the game itself. The bases have gotten bigger, expanding to 18”. And there is the pitch clock: 20 seconds between pitches, timings for runners on base, and 2 minutes between outs. Those three changes seem to be the big ones.

“It’s going to be more exciting, reduce dead time, with pitch clocks behind home plate and the outfield,” said Hecht. “We actually did a dry run using the Brewers broadcast from Arizona (spring training), piped it through the system, just testing out, it’s all new for us. Timing the players’ walk-up music, this is a bit of learning curve for us too.

“The rules changes will appeal to kids, as they are the lifeblood, and the game has always been geared around families.”

American Family Field was built 23 years ago, with upgrades to 736 speakers.

Peralta Catches Fire

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Freddy Peralta Opening Day 2023 Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta delivers the first pitch of the Brewers April 3 home opener.

Now, hear about the opener. Brewers’ pitcher Freddy Peralta walked the first two batters on nine pitches, one above the minimum. Both teams seemed sluggish through the first two innings, unable to score or mount any offense. In the third, Jesse Winker singled in a run, for a 1-0 Brewers lead.

Peralta suddenly caught fire in hitting the strike zone, and in the fourth, Brian Anderson sent a two-run shot to center field for a 3-0 Brewers lead. The Chick-Fil-A fourth inning gave up a free sandwich, but the fifth inning found the Brewers loading the bases with no outs and scoring at will.

Rookie Brice Turang capped the scoring by knocking a pitch into the right center field stands for a grand slam.

The pitch clock? Mets starter Carlos Carrasco was nailed for a violation in taking too long before even throwing his first pitch. In the top of the ninth, the Mets’ Mark Canha received a called strike for taking too long to set himself in the batter’s box, forcing a strikeout.

As Christian Yelich grabbed a hard liner in left field for the final out, rain was falling outside the closed roof. Happy fans left the stadium, whooping over the win and the possibility of a post-season berth for the 2-1 team.

Jennifer Ashley also went for her car. “I can’t wait to come back…this was fun!”