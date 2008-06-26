Sonic in Milwaukee?

There are unconfirmed reports on tonight's 9 pm news that there will be 20 Sonic restaurants opening in the Milwaukee area. A search of the interwebs reveals no details. The first Sonic opened in Minnesota last week and hopefully this is a harbinger of great things to come.

If anyone can confirm these reports, you will make CuteSportsCentral one very happy place!!!

As a former Southern girl, I can tell you the best part of my 16 hour drive from Milwaukee to New Orleans was the first Sonic of the trip for a ginormous Strawberry Limeade. To think that this tasty drink will once again be mine is like a dream come true!!!