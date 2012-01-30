Wave's Tozer first to 700 wins

Wave head coach Keith Tozer was already the winningest coach in indoor soccer history, but on Sunday he reached another milestone as he became the first North American coach to ever reach 700 victories.

There's a sad lack of information about the win and Tozer's milestone. I know it's indoor soccer, but this is still a pretty big damn deal.

The apparent wire story on the game mentions that the Wave were honoring 3 former players at this game, but no one actually names those players, so I can't tell you anything about that.

The same wire story has every detail about the goals scored, but doesn't have any quotes from Tozer himself.

Tozer is in his 19th season with the Wave and 27th season overall as a coach.

Some internet detective work shows that George Pastor, Michael Richardson and Troy Dusosky were commemorated at the game. Dusosky recently retired from the game after 16 years in the league - 10 of those with the Wave.