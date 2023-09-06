Green Bay and Chicago Audition their Quarterbacks

× Expand Photo via Justin Fields - Instagram Justin Fields' rushing TD vs. the Packers, Dec. 4, 2022 Justin Fields' rushing TD vs. the Packers, Dec. 4, 2022

The Packers and Bears are taking a similar approach to the season, going with a youth movement while they assess their incumbent quarterbacks. Neither team is exactly sure what it has in its signal caller, and both need to find out quickly.

For the Bears, that quarterback is Justin Fields, entering his third year. Fields is an explosive rusher, who holds the quarterback single game rushing record, and is just the third quarterback in NFL history to gain one thousand yards in a season. The problem for Fields all about throwing, where his slow release, and tendency to try to run out of trouble resulted in an absolute physical pounding last season. Fields will need to get the ball out much more quickly if he is to survive, let alone thrive.

The Packer pass rush is going to make finding any consistent success very hard on Fields, who led the NFL with 55 sacks taken a year ago. With Rashan Gary returning from injury along with an incredibly deep group of pass rushers from Preston Smith to JJ Enagbare, Fields will likely be under constant pressure. This will be compounded by an injury to guard Teven Jenkins, making an already shallow line that much more vulnerable.

Waiting for Rodgers to Go

On the Packers’ side, Jordan Love has spent three seasons waiting behind sure to be Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, and finally gets his chance. Love was an inaccurate, interception machine with a big arm in college, but in his limited time with the Packers, he appears to have cleaned up his mechanical issues, and have a solid command of the offense. While the Bears did add pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason, the Packer offensive line should have no issues providing Love with solid protection, and a reliable running attack anchored by veteran Aaron Jones. As long as Love plays within the system, the Packers should have no issue moving the ball.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

That said, if either quarterback fails to impress this year, both teams have the ammunition to move up for a quarterback in next year’s talent-rich draft. The Packers received a package highlighted by a conditional first round pick from the Jets for Aaron Rodgers, while the Bears received a king’s ransom, and outstanding receiver DJ Moore, from Carolina for the 2023 first overall pick.

Outstanding Receiver

Moore is outstanding as a receiver, and should test Jaire Alexander, while Darnell Mooney should be more effective as a secondary option, but with Alexander likely playing more man coverage against a teams’ top receiver this year, it’s hard to see how the Bears come out on top. The Packers simply have more weapons, and the Bears have been prone to both deep passing and jet sweeps of late. Chicago likes to play single high safety more than any team in football, which leaves them especially prone to being beaten over the top. Christian Watson should have a big game, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers try to start things off with a bang. The Packers are young, but they have unprecedented speed at the skill positions with the additions of rookies Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave, which should serve them well against Chicago.

Last season, the Packers rushed for 368 yards in their two games against Chicago, which was more than enough to give them the season sweep, and even with Love stepping in for Rodgers, it’s hard to see how the Bears defense has improved enough to stop a repeat performance. The Bears held their own behind Fields and running back David Montgomery, but the Packer defense has bulked up with Kenny Clark moving outside, and Dean Lowry leaving for Arizona. With Quay Walker an adequate spy for Fields, the Packers should be able to keep the Chicago rushing attack in check, which means if the Bears are to win, they will have to pass.

Finally, if the Bears are going to be competitive, special teams are likely to play a huge factor. New Packer placekicker Anders Carlson will be kicking in his first professional game on some of the worst turf in the NFL with the wind howling off lake Michigan. Special teams play has cost Green Bay in the past, and while Carlson may have a bright future, he faces a tough test to kick off his career. The Packers are the more talented team, but in week one we don’t have much to go on. The Bears are rebuilding, but they are on the right track, and I suspect they’ll be frisky.