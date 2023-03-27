Green Bay Exploring 2025, 2027 NFL Draft Opportunities

The Green Bay Packers are exploring a bid to bring the NFL Draft to Lambeau Field in either 2025 or 2027. Aaron Popkey, director of public affairs for the Packers, shared this news with the Green Bay Common Council on Tuesday, stating that the organization is confident about its chances.

To be able to apply to host the draft, teams need to be invited by the NFL. Green Bay has received this invitation, and Popkey has described the prospect of hosting the event as "very possible."

For 50 years, from 1964 to 2014, the draft was held in New York City. However, in recent years, it has been hosted in different locations, such as Cleveland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, and Arlington. Green Bay is the smallest market in professional sports, but the historic allure of Lambeau Field would make for an interesting backdrop as the franchises of the league select their newest players.

When in New York, the draft was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City during its final eight years, with a capacity of a little over 6,000. Toll has pointed out that the Resch Center in Green Bay has a capacity of around 10,000, making it more than capable of hosting the draft. Lambeau Field’s adjoining Titledown district also makes the historic stadium a more attractive option for the league, so that visiting fans have unique entertainment opportunities throughout the draft.

Discover Green Bay and the Packers have been working together since the draft left Radio City to bring the event to the area. They have sent representatives to the NFL Draft in recent years to gain a better understanding of what hosting the event would entail. Toll stated that both organizations have been putting bids together and are confident that Green Bay could successfully host the draft.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Green Bay Common Council unanimously approved community leader agreements for 2025 and 2027, indicating that the community is serious about hosting the draft. The Packers and Discover Green Bay are not considering 2026 because Lambeau Field will be hosting a Wisconsin Badgers football game against Notre Dame that year.

According to Toll, Brown County has already approved the agreements, and the village of Ashwaubenon will consider approval later this month. However, Toll recognizes that the process is competitive, with many cities vying to host the event. In any case, Packers fans could be welcoming the league’s franchises to Titletown in the near future.