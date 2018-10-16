Packer Offense Bails Out Shredded Defense

Mike Pettine’s defense has shown some promise this season, but this game was essentially a cavalcade of broken promises. Facing a backup quarterback and one of the league’s worst teams, the defense surrendered 30 points to CJ Beathard and looked absolutely helpless for three and a half quarters. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were able to rally the troops late, and Mason Crosby—coming off perhaps the worst game a kicker has had in NFL history—managed to knock through the game winner.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams was facing a tough challenge against Richard Sherman, who had been the 8th ranked corner against top wide receivers entering the game, but absolutely torched anyone they threw at him. Adams was simply incredible off the line, getting easy releases and creating separation on nearly every route. Mike McCarthy was also creative with Adams, getting him favorable positioning and moving him around the formation. On this play they lined him up in the slot, and Adams found himself in single coverage with a linebacker.

Adams made everything else on offense work as he led all receivers with 132 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined Adams with over 100 yards receiving. It was rookie Equanimeous St. Brown who made the catch of the day on a perfect back-shoulder throw to move the Packers close to field goal range for Mason Crosby’s winning kick.

A back shoulder this far downfield usually requires perfect chemistry along the lines of what Rodgers and Jordy Nelson shared. The fact that Rodgers trusted a rookie to run this route correctly in such a high-pressure situation speaks volumes to his trust in St. Brown, and the rookie’s development. Rodgers wasn’t sharp on a number of throws, but he also made several vintage “tight window” throws that only he can make.

Kyle Shanahan and Mike Pettine

That said, while it’s nice that Rodgers can make hyper-accurate throws routinely, it’s a bit unfortunate that the team relies on them so heavily.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of seven NFL coaches on my list of “offensive coaches clearly superior to Mike McCarthy.” Shanahan is in a bit of a bad spot without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but against Mike Pettine’s defense he was still able to scheme a good game from CJ Beathard and receiver Marquise Goodwin. While McCarthy often relies on Aaron Rodgers to make difficult plays look routine, Shanahan has no such luxury with his backup, but more often than not he was able to create openings that not even Beathard could miss.

Pettine should have destroyed an inexperienced backup. Instead, Shanahan kept the defense off balance all night, attacking the Packer safeties, making smart use of an underrated running game led by Matt Breida, and taking the occasional shot down the field. While Kevin King’s outstanding interception bailed out the defense and allowed the offense to drive for a game-winning field goal, for most of the game Beathard looked like the second coming of Colin Kaepernick.

Pettine needs to get this straightened out immediately, because after their bye, the Packers face two more geniuses in Sean McVay of the Rams and Bill Belichick of the Patriots. Shanahan was able to outsmart Green Bay without much talent, but the Rams and Patriots bring a combination of advanced concepts and elite talent. That combination typically befuddles a McCarthy-led team, and while the comeback on Sunday was fun and exciting, it didn’t exactly inspire confidence going forward.

The Rams have the league’s best offense according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA statistic, while the Patriots are 5th. Minnesota, at 15th, is the best offense the Packers have faced so far, and outside of Buffalo, every substandard offense they’ve faced has been successful against them.

The bye will help, and if Jaire Alexander can get healthy, it will make a huge difference, but the defense has actually been relatively healthy on the whole, and it’s hard to claim injuries as an excuse. Penalties and a lack of consistent pass rush continue to plague the team, and while they may be able to clean up the sloppy play, they will simultaneously need to become more innovative while they are off.

The next two games will be season-defining, in that they will tell us whether or not this team can be a true Super Bowl contender. The Rams are the class of the league and beating them would be a major accomplishment. If they lose, as I expect, their ceiling is probably low-level playoffs. With the talent on this roster, that is simply not good enough.