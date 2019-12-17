The Packers are Playoff Bound

Last week, the Chicago Bears dismantled the Cowboys, momentarily saving their season. They did so by getting Mitchell Trubisky out on the edges and making good use of his mobility, allowing him extra time to target deep receivers. The Packers have been vulnerable to similar strategies in the past and there was good reason to be worried about this game. Fortunately, both Mike Pettine and Matt LaFleur put a few wrinkles into the game plan that stymied Chicago, and the defensive line came up huge, cementing the game away.

Pettine’s Spy

Blake Martinez did not have a flashy game, but he played an important part in the overall game plan as the spy on Trubisky. This strategy paid immediate dividends as Trubisky attempted to scramble for a first down on third-and-10 Chicago’s first drive. Martinez was having none of it and stayed at home, stopping Trubisky well short of the first down and forcing a punt.

After that play, Trubisky’s mobility was a non-issue as Chicago abandoned what had worked so well the week before and called almost all their passing plays from the pocket, which played right into the hands of the Packers and Kenny Clark.

Trubisky complained about his coach’s play-calling after the game, which does not bode well for their respective futures. Trubisky has a point. Last week, Chicago was far more run-focused, and their return to a more conventional, pass-heavy scheme was exactly what Green Bay wanted. The Packers made run-stopping specialist B.J. Goodson a healthy scratch, and they dared Chicago to run on them all game with light fronts and nickel looks. Chicago had many problems in this game, but it all started with coaching.

Davante in the Slot

Davante Adams managed to get back on track thanks to some creativity from head coach Matt LaFleur. In their outstanding 2018 season, the Bears employed one of the league’s best slot corners in Bryce Callahan; he left for Denver in the offseason and was replaced by the mediocre Buster Skrine. Adams is usually covered by Kyle Fuller, but the Packers did a nice job moving him around to create better matchups, sometimes against Prince Amukamara, but often in the slot against Skrine. Skrine was outclassed and overpowered by the Green Bay star, especially on the Packers’ first touchdown of the day, on a beautiful fourth down throw.

Adams made several big plays, which, combined with one big play to Jake Kumerow down the sidelines, was enough. Aside from Skrine, the other big move the Bears made in the offseason was to replace departing safety and current Packer Adrian Amos with former Packer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. While Amos is one of the surest tacklers in any secondary, Clinton-Dix often takes poor angles and shies away from contact. On Kumerow’s 49-yard catch, that transaction came back to haunt Chicago as Clinton-Dix whiffed completely.

The Playoffs

With the win, the Packers are now assured of a playoff spot, and they’re in great position to win the NFC North. Even if they lose to the Vikings next week in Minnesota, they still control the division with a win in week 17 over the depleted Lions. Green Bay also has the inside track to a first-round bye if they win out and can still finish as the number one seed should the Seahawks and 49ers falter out west.

While they’re still a flawed team, the ascension of the defense over the last three weeks has been encouraging. The offense still struggles too frequently in the passing game and Rodgers’ struggles against poor teams is concerning, but if the rest of the team can pick up their game, even a game manager version of Aaron Rodgers is still dangerous.

Most importantly, after what looked like a possible changing of the guard between the Packers and Bears last season, the Packers put the Bears’ playoff chances to bed. They now sit at a crossroads with a poor quarterback, few draft picks due to trades for Mack and Trubisky, and an expensive, flawed roster.

Sometimes the window shuts quickly.