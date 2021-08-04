Milwaukee’s Willy Porter has the hat, the guitar, the mileage and way with poetic observation of the human condition to qualify him as a troubadour. His approach to his acoustic axe and literary way with words, however, place Porter apart from any gathering of boho folkies. His approach to his axe, the movements of his melodies and the narratives he conveys with his lyrics put him in the right place at the right time.

For the development of the adult album alternative (Triple A) radio format, that is. Its emphasis on songs mature in sentiment and perspective—and a confluence of folk, pop, rock and country that nestles into listeners’ ears—intersected with Porter’s mid-1990s professional ascent.

He has not been content to make solo Triple A hits, though. He recorded an album of duets with fellow Milwaukeean Carmen Nickerson. More ambitiously, his one-time collaboration with The Carpe Diem String Quartet as The Mealies proves the adaptability of his songwriting to instruments of wire and wood other than the one he strums so capably. And following the lead of proto-Triple A artist Harry Chapin, Porter puts his heart not only into his artistry, but worthwhile causes as well, such as a Mequon shelter and treatment center for domestic abuse victims and a charity providing military veterans with guitars and music lessons.