Boyhood
Last Word on the Oscars
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Predictions
When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more
Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Selma for Best Picture
Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Aug. 6
With Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s fictional Mason Jr. grows from toddler to teen in the body of the same maturing actor, Ellar Coltrane. Working ambitiously in between other projects, Linklater shot Boyhood from 2002 through 2013. Occasiona... more
Aug 6, 2014 12:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Richard Linklater’s Boyhood
Writer-director RichardLinklater is fascinated by the passage of time and the inevitable changes timeentails. His latest, Boyhood , is ahighbred of two cinematic time studies, his own fictional “Before Sunrise”trilogy a.. more
Aug 5, 2014 12:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
