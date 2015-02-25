RSS

Boyhood

ihatehollywood_lastwordontheoscars.jpg.jpe

Todd Wawrychuk / Â©A.M.P.A.S.

I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more

Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_oscarpredictions.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Matt Lankes. An IFC Films Release.

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_selma.jpg.jpe

selmamovie.com

Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

With Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s fictional Mason Jr. grows from toddler to teen in the body of the same maturing actor, Ellar Coltrane. Working ambitiously in between other projects, Linklater shot Boyhood from 2002 through 2013. Occasiona... more

Aug 6, 2014 12:50 AM Film Clips

 Writer-director RichardLinklater is fascinated by the passage of time and the inevitable changes timeentails. His latest, Boyhood , is ahighbred of two cinematic time studies, his own fictional “Before Sunrise”trilogy a.. more

Aug 5, 2014 12:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11286.jpe

Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11213.jpe

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11158.jpe

With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES