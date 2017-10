×

Come on out to Vnuk's (5036 S Packard Ave, Cudahy) on Friday to get your chance to win a movie pass (good for 2 people) to see "From Paris With Love". You can see the movie at your leisure at any Marcus theatre. The Street Team will also be there to give out swag and to keep things interesting! Your chance to win starts at 6:30pm at Vnuk's this Friday!