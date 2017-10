The start of school is right around the corner, what better way to kick it off than with a party sponsored by the Shepherd Express? Lupe Fiasco and Jack's Mannequin will be LIVE in concert at Pantherfest. Be a part of the largest event in UWM history, did I mention it is free to UWM students! Also, look out for the Shepherd Express Street Team, they will be handing out free swag! Pantherfest will be at the Marcus Amphitheater on September 5, 2008 at 8 pm.

Check out the action, 2008 Ad