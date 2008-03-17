Shepherd Express Announces Exclusive Partnership with Summer
Milwaukee, WI – March 16, 2008 - It's been a long winter, and perhaps the only thing more anticipated than summer itself is the upcoming schedule of events in Milwaukee.
The Shepherd Express has long been producing Milwaukee 's official guide books, including an annual Milwaukee City Guide and the official guides to Summerfest and the Milwaukee International Film Festival.This year, the Shepherd Express is proud to be producing the official comprehensive State Fair guide, as well.
Look for the following guides at our 1,100-plus distribution points, and online at ExpressMilwaukee.com:
April
The 6th Annual Milwaukee City Guide
June
Summerfest Preliminary Guide
Summerfest Comprehensive Guide
Summerfest Gate Guide
July
State Fair Comprehensive Guide
August
Harley 105th Anniversary Guide
September
Milwaukee International Film Festival Guide