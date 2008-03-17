Shepherd Express Announces Exclusive Partnership with Summer

Milwaukee, WI – March 16, 2008 - It's been a long winter, and perhaps the only thing more anticipated than summer itself is the upcoming schedule of events in Milwaukee.

The Shepherd Express has long been producing Milwaukee 's official guide books, including an annual Milwaukee City Guide and the official guides to Summerfest and the Milwaukee International Film Festival.This year, the Shepherd Express is proud to be producing the official comprehensive State Fair guide, as well.

Look for the following guides at our 1,100-plus distribution points, and online at ExpressMilwaukee.com:

April

The 6th Annual Milwaukee City Guide

June

Summerfest Preliminary Guide

Summerfest Comprehensive Guide

Summerfest Gate Guide

July

State Fair Comprehensive Guide

August

Harley 105th Anniversary Guide

September

Milwaukee International Film Festival Guide