2011 Higher Education Guide

Colleges listed in order of student population size:

Milwaukee Area Technical College

www.matc.edu

414-297-6282

Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis

Institution Type: technical college, two-year associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 47,270

Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1

Cost Per Year: $3,584-$4,800

Cost Per Credit: $112-$150 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: hundreds available

Specialties: business, health, liberal arts and sciences, pre-college, technical and applied sciences, media and creative arts, advanced technical certificates

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www.uwm.edu

414-229-1122

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: public doctoral research university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: nearly 30,000

Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1

Cost Per Year: $8,681 (tuition and fees for Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $319 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: More than 450 online courses

Specialties: architecture and urban planning, fine arts, freshwater sciences, nursing and health sciences, engineering, business, and liberal arts; specialist and doctoral degrees

Marquette University

www.marquette.edu

414-288-7250

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: Catholic and Jesuit private college, doctoral research university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 12,002 (8,387 undergraduates, 3,615 graduate/professional)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Year: $31,400 (undergraduate, tuition only)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: arts and sciences, business administration, communication, education, engineering, health sciences, nursing, law and dental

Concordia University Wisconsin

www.cuw.edu

262-243-5700

Mequon, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: approximately 7,600

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $31,960 (with room and board); $24,050 (without room and board)

Online Classes: available

Specialties: 63 undergraduate majors, seven adult education majors; 17 master's programs; doctoral degrees in physical/occupational therapy, nursing, pharmacy (PharmD)

Cardinal Stritch

www.stritch.edu

414-410-4000

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year, private, Catholic Franciscan university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 6,894

Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1

Cost Per Year: $22,720 (traditional undergraduate programs)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: business, education, initial teaching certification, leadership, nursing, sport management, fine arts; associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certification/licensure programs

Lakeland College

www.lakeland.edu

1-800-569-2166

Sheboygan, Wis., with adult education centers in Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Fox Cities, Wisconsin Rapids and Chippewa Falls

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 4,000

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Credit: $365 (undergraduate), $440 (graduate), $455 (graduate-MBA)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: accounting, education, resort management, criminal justice, business management, computer science, health care management; graduate-MBA, master of arts in counseling, master of education

Herzing University

www.herzing.edu

1-800-596-0724

Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Brookfield, Kenosha and Madison [also online]

Institution Type: private university, offering three-year bachelor degrees

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 3,938

Student-Faculty Ratio: 18:1

Cost Per Year: approximately $10,380 (includes books and fees)

Cost Per Credit: $405-$805 (includes books and fees)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: technology, business, health care (including nursing), design, public safety; master's, bachelor's, associate degrees and diplomas

Carroll University

www.carrollu.edu

262-547-1211

Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 3,523

Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1

Cost Per Year: $24,750 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $310 (undergraduate), $355 (nursing or undergraduate online)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: physical therapy, nursing, education, business, psychology

Marian University

www.marianuniversity.edu

920-923-7600

Fond du Lac, Wis., West Allis, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,800 (undergraduate and graduate)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1

Cost Per Year: $22,090 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $353 (undergraduate), $428-$561 (graduate)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: nursing, health care administration, sport and recreation management, radiologic technology, forensic science, homeland security; Ph.D. in educational leadership, master in education technology

Alverno College

www.alverno.edu

414-382-6100

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private women's college

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,605

Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1

Cost Per Year: $21,069 (undergraduate) $23,112 (nursing)

Cost Per Credit: $856 (undergraduate)

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: business, nursing, special education, arts and science, technology, liberal arts; bachelor, master and associate degrees

Milwaukee School of Engineering

www.msoe.edu

414-277-6763

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,500

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $30,990 (full-time undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $538 (undergraduate), $650 (graduate)

Online Classes: limited blended, Internet-hybrid classes available

Specialties: engineering, information technology, business management, nursing

Carthage College

www.carthage.edu

262-551-6000

Kenosha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private liberal arts and sciences

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,500 (full-time undergraduate)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $31,300

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: business, education, natural sciences, fine arts; paralegal certificates and M.Ed. degrees

Bryant & Stratton College

www.bryantstratton.edu

414-276-5200

Locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and at Bayshore Town Center

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Middle States Commission on Higher Education

Number of Students: 2,475

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Year: $6,228-$7,785 (full-time student per term)

Cost Per Credit: $519

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: health care, nursing, criminal justice, business, financial services, technology, paralegal

Mount Mary College

www.mtmary.edu

414-258-4810

1-800-321-6265

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: Catholic, four-year women's college (with graduate programs open to men)

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 1,845 (graduate and undergraduate)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1

Cost Per Year: $22,540 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $675 (undergraduate)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: undergraduate art and design, art therapy, business, dietetics, education, fashion, interior design, occupational therapy; graduate art therapy, counseling, dietetics, education, English, MBA, occupational therapy

Medical College of Wisconsin

www.mcw.edu

414-456-8296

Milwaukee, Wis.

Type of Institution: private

Accreditation: Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)

Number of Students: 1,270 (820 medical, 450-plus graduate students)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 1:1.35

Cost Per Year: about $57,000 for tuition, fees, books, and living expenses

Online Classes: some graduate school certification programs available

Specialties: Medical (M.D. and M.D./Ph.D.); also hosts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

Wisconsin Lutheran College

www.wlc.edu

414-443-8800

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private college

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 1,022

Student-Faculty Ratio: 11:1

Cost Per Year: $21,960 (tuition and fees)

Cost Per Credit: $640

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: urban education, Christian leadership, nursing

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

www.miad.edu

1-888-749-6423

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private, nonprofit

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Association of Schools of Art & Design

Number of Students: 725

Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1

Cost Per Year: $26,990

Cost Per Credit: $900

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: communication design, industrial design, illustration, interior architecture and design, photography, video and animation, drawing, sculpture, painting, printmaking, integrated studio arts

Upper Iowa University-Milwaukee Center

www.uiu.edu

414-475-4848

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 575 in Milwaukee; 6,900 total

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $12,528 (full-time student taking 12 classes each year)

Cost Per Credit: $348

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: business administration, marketing, HR management, financial management, management information systems, health services administration, accounting, criminal justice, psychology, human services, public administration, and social work training certificate classes

DeVry University – Wisconsin

www.devry.edu

414-278-7677

Milwaukee, Wis., Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 521

Student-Faculty Ratio: 31:1

Cost Per Year: $15,374 (tuition and fees)

Cost Per Credit: $597

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: business administration, computer information, management, technology, accounting; bachelor and master degrees

Lakeside School of Massage Therapy

www.lakeside.edu

414-372-4345

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation

Number of Students: 112

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $10,305

Cost Per Credit: $251.34

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: massage therapy; diploma and associate degree programs

Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology

www.wspp.edu

414-464-9777

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: graduate school

Accreditation: American Psychological Association, North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 77

Student-Faculty Ratio: 7:1

Cost Per Year: $21,450

Cost Per Credit: $825

Online Classes: none

Specialties: clinical psychology (adult and child track)

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology

www.aurora.org/radtech

414-747-4330

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: two-year hospital-based certificate program in radiologic technology

Accreditation: Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology

Number of Students: 36

Student-Faculty Ratio: 6.8:1

Cost Per Year: $3,000, plus books

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: certificate program in radiologic science

Neighboring UW System Universities:

University of Wisconsin-Madison

www.wisc.edu

608-263-2400

Madison, Wis.

Institution Type: public doctoral research university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 42,595

Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1

Cost Per Year: $9,672 (undergraduate Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $405.71 (undergraduate Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: chemistry, physics, sociology, engineering, business, social work, education, political science and liberal arts

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

www.uwosh.edu

920-424-1234

Oshkosh, Wis.

Institution Type: public university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 13,629

Student-Faculty Ratio: 21:1

Cost Per Year: $7,001 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: 76 degrees offered

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

www.uww.edu

262-472-1234

Whitewater, Wis.

Institution Type: public university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools

Number of Students: 11,615

Student-Faculty Ratio: 23:1

Cost Per Year: $7,195 (Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $300 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: many graduate programs available

Specialties: business, education, liberal studies

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

www.uwp.edu

262-595-2345

Kenosha, Wis.

Institution Type: public university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission; AACSB-International (School of Business & Technology); American Chemical Society (chemistry degree program)

Number of Students: 5,300

Student-Faculty Ratio: 19:1

Cost Per Year: $6,623 (Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $278 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: sustainable management bachelor's degree; MBA

Specialties: pre-health science, business, fine arts, community engagement

University of Wisconsin-Waukesha

www.waukesha.uwc.edu

262-521-5200

Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: two-year public college

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,234

Student-Faculty Ratio: 24:1

Cost Per Year: $4,826.24 (Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $203.84 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: freshman and sophomore campus offering associates of arts and sciences degrees with guaranteed transfer to any UW System school

University of Wisconsin-Washington County

www.washington.uwc.edu

262-335-5200

West Bend, Wis.

Institution Type: public two-year university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 1,033

Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1

Cost Per Year: $4,829.08 (Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $201.21 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: freshman and sophomore curriculums for more than 250 majors

University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan

www.sheboygan.uwc.edu

920-459-6633

Sheboygan, Wis.

Institution Type: public two-year university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 894

Student-Faculty Ratio: 23:1

Cost Per Year: $4,819.58 (Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $200.57

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: on-site collaborative bachelor's degree programs; associate of arts and sciences degrees (freshman-sophomore level classes); American-Indian studies, business and international studies certificates