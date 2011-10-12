2011 Higher Education Guide

Colleges listed in order of student population size:
Milwaukee Area Technical College
414-297-6282
Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis
Institution Type: technical college, two-year associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 47,270
Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1
Cost Per Year: $3,584-$4,800
Cost Per Credit: $112-$150 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: hundreds available
Specialties: business, health, liberal arts and sciences, pre-college, technical and applied sciences, media and creative arts, advanced technical certificates
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
414-229-1122
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: public doctoral research university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: nearly 30,000
Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1
Cost Per Year: $8,681 (tuition and fees for Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $319 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: More than 450 online courses
Specialties: architecture and urban planning, fine arts, freshwater sciences, nursing and health sciences, engineering, business, and liberal arts; specialist and doctoral degrees
Marquette University
414-288-7250
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: Catholic and Jesuit private college, doctoral research university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 12,002 (8,387 undergraduates, 3,615 graduate/professional)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Year: $31,400 (undergraduate, tuition only)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: arts and sciences, business administration, communication, education, engineering, health sciences, nursing, law and dental
Concordia University Wisconsin
262-243-5700
Mequon, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: approximately 7,600
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $31,960 (with room and board); $24,050 (without room and board)
Online Classes: available
Specialties: 63 undergraduate majors, seven adult education majors; 17 master's programs; doctoral degrees in physical/occupational therapy, nursing, pharmacy (PharmD)
Cardinal Stritch
414-410-4000
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year, private, Catholic Franciscan university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 6,894
Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1
Cost Per Year: $22,720 (traditional undergraduate programs)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: business, education, initial teaching certification, leadership, nursing, sport management, fine arts; associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certification/licensure programs
Lakeland College
1-800-569-2166
Sheboygan, Wis., with adult education centers in Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Fox Cities, Wisconsin Rapids and Chippewa Falls
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 4,000
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Credit: $365 (undergraduate), $440 (graduate), $455 (graduate-MBA)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: accounting, education, resort management, criminal justice, business management, computer science, health care management; graduate-MBA, master of arts in counseling, master of education
Herzing University
1-800-596-0724
Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Brookfield, Kenosha and Madison [also online]
Institution Type: private university, offering three-year bachelor degrees
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 3,938
Student-Faculty Ratio: 18:1
Cost Per Year: approximately $10,380 (includes books and fees)
Cost Per Credit: $405-$805 (includes books and fees)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: technology, business, health care (including nursing), design, public safety; master's, bachelor's, associate degrees and diplomas
Carroll University
262-547-1211
Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 3,523
Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1
Cost Per Year: $24,750 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $310 (undergraduate), $355 (nursing or undergraduate online)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: physical therapy, nursing, education, business, psychology
Marian University
920-923-7600
Fond du Lac, Wis., West Allis, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,800 (undergraduate and graduate)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1
Cost Per Year: $22,090 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $353 (undergraduate), $428-$561 (graduate)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: nursing, health care administration, sport and recreation management, radiologic technology, forensic science, homeland security; Ph.D. in educational leadership, master in education technology
Alverno College
414-382-6100
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private women's college
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,605
Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1
Cost Per Year: $21,069 (undergraduate) $23,112 (nursing)
Cost Per Credit: $856 (undergraduate)
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: business, nursing, special education, arts and science, technology, liberal arts; bachelor, master and associate degrees
Milwaukee School of Engineering
414-277-6763
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,500
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $30,990 (full-time undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $538 (undergraduate), $650 (graduate)
Online Classes: limited blended, Internet-hybrid classes available
Specialties: engineering, information technology, business management, nursing
Carthage College
262-551-6000
Kenosha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private liberal arts and sciences
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,500 (full-time undergraduate)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $31,300
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: business, education, natural sciences, fine arts; paralegal certificates and M.Ed. degrees
Bryant & Stratton College
414-276-5200
Locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and at Bayshore Town Center
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Middle States Commission on Higher Education
Number of Students: 2,475
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Year: $6,228-$7,785 (full-time student per term)
Cost Per Credit: $519
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: health care, nursing, criminal justice, business, financial services, technology, paralegal
Mount Mary College
414-258-4810
1-800-321-6265
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: Catholic, four-year women's college (with graduate programs open to men)
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 1,845 (graduate and undergraduate)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1
Cost Per Year: $22,540 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $675 (undergraduate)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: undergraduate art and design, art therapy, business, dietetics, education, fashion, interior design, occupational therapy; graduate art therapy, counseling, dietetics, education, English, MBA, occupational therapy
Medical College of Wisconsin
414-456-8296
Milwaukee, Wis.
Type of Institution: private
Accreditation: Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)
Number of Students: 1,270 (820 medical, 450-plus graduate students)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 1:1.35
Cost Per Year: about $57,000 for tuition, fees, books, and living expenses
Online Classes: some graduate school certification programs available
Specialties: Medical (M.D. and M.D./Ph.D.); also hosts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences
Wisconsin Lutheran College
414-443-8800
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private college
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 1,022
Student-Faculty Ratio: 11:1
Cost Per Year: $21,960 (tuition and fees)
Cost Per Credit: $640
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: urban education, Christian leadership, nursing
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
1-888-749-6423
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private, nonprofit
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Association of Schools of Art & Design
Number of Students: 725
Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1
Cost Per Year: $26,990
Cost Per Credit: $900
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: communication design, industrial design, illustration, interior architecture and design, photography, video and animation, drawing, sculpture, painting, printmaking, integrated studio arts
Upper Iowa University-Milwaukee Center
414-475-4848
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 575 in Milwaukee; 6,900 total
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $12,528 (full-time student taking 12 classes each year)
Cost Per Credit: $348
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: business administration, marketing, HR management, financial management, management information systems, health services administration, accounting, criminal justice, psychology, human services, public administration, and social work training certificate classes
DeVry University – Wisconsin
414-278-7677
Milwaukee, Wis., Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 521
Student-Faculty Ratio: 31:1
Cost Per Year: $15,374 (tuition and fees)
Cost Per Credit: $597
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: business administration, computer information, management, technology, accounting; bachelor and master degrees
Lakeside School of Massage Therapy
414-372-4345
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation
Number of Students: 112
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $10,305
Cost Per Credit: $251.34
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: massage therapy; diploma and associate degree programs
Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology
414-464-9777
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: graduate school
Accreditation: American Psychological Association, North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 77
Student-Faculty Ratio: 7:1
Cost Per Year: $21,450
Cost Per Credit: $825
Online Classes: none
Specialties: clinical psychology (adult and child track)
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology
414-747-4330
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: two-year hospital-based certificate program in radiologic technology
Accreditation: Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology
Number of Students: 36
Student-Faculty Ratio: 6.8:1
Cost Per Year: $3,000, plus books
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: certificate program in radiologic science
Neighboring UW System Universities:
University of Wisconsin-Madison
608-263-2400
Madison, Wis.
Institution Type: public doctoral research university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 42,595
Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1
Cost Per Year: $9,672 (undergraduate Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $405.71 (undergraduate Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: chemistry, physics, sociology, engineering, business, social work, education, political science and liberal arts
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
920-424-1234
Oshkosh, Wis.
Institution Type: public university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 13,629
Student-Faculty Ratio: 21:1
Cost Per Year: $7,001 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: 76 degrees offered
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
262-472-1234
Whitewater, Wis.
Institution Type: public university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools
Number of Students: 11,615
Student-Faculty Ratio: 23:1
Cost Per Year: $7,195 (Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $300 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: many graduate programs available
Specialties: business, education, liberal studies
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
262-595-2345
Kenosha, Wis.
Institution Type: public university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission; AACSB-International (School of Business & Technology); American Chemical Society (chemistry degree program)
Number of Students: 5,300
Student-Faculty Ratio: 19:1
Cost Per Year: $6,623 (Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $278 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: sustainable management bachelor's degree; MBA
Specialties: pre-health science, business, fine arts, community engagement
University of Wisconsin-Waukesha
262-521-5200
Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: two-year public college
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,234
Student-Faculty Ratio: 24:1
Cost Per Year: $4,826.24 (Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $203.84 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: freshman and sophomore campus offering associates of arts and sciences degrees with guaranteed transfer to any UW System school
University of Wisconsin-Washington County
262-335-5200
West Bend, Wis.
Institution Type: public two-year university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 1,033
Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1
Cost Per Year: $4,829.08 (Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $201.21 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: freshman and sophomore curriculums for more than 250 majors
University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan
920-459-6633
Sheboygan, Wis.
Institution Type: public two-year university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 894
Student-Faculty Ratio: 23:1
Cost Per Year: $4,819.58 (Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $200.57
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: on-site collaborative bachelor's degree programs; associate of arts and sciences degrees (freshman-sophomore level classes); American-Indian studies, business and international studies certificates