2014 Small Town America Concert Tour Visits Cedar Grove

Seventh Day Slumber, a seasoned Christian rock band best known for its hit singles "Caroline" and "Oceans from the Rain," is currently on the road with Child Fund International's fourth annual Small Town America Tour and is making an exclusive stop in Wisconsin today at Cedar Grove-Belgium High School.

Long heralded as a band "that refuses to sugar-coat the struggles of real life," Seventh Day Slumber has released their eighth record on BEC Recordings titled The Anthem of Angels . Though the group is celebrated for its gritty rock riffs, heavy drum work and solid vocals, what moves listeners most are the honest, riveting lyrics by front man Joseph Rojas. The show opens with special guests ILIA, Nine Lashes and DaysEye.

Free to the public, the event will take place in Cedar Grove-Belgium High School’s auditorium (321 N Second St.) tonight, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit seventhdayslumber.com or the Facebook event page.