Beerfit Beer Run Coming to Milwaukee

Photo Courtesy Artie White, Flickr CC

Beerfit, which bills itself as “America’s Beer Run”, will make a stop in Milwaukee on May 7. There are two separate options for runners depending on what you value more, running or beer.

The 5K Classic is what we’ve come to expect from the many races that happen throughout the spring and summer. It is a chip timed 5K that finished with an open bar after-party.

What makes this race unique is the option to run the Brew Mile. This tasks participants with drinking a 12 oz. beer every quarter mile of the mile long race. Running a mile sounds simple enough, but adding 4 beers to the equation could prove troublesome for many of us.

The race benefits Water.org, a nonprofit with a mission to spread access to safe water.

Tickets cost $35 for both the 5K Classic and the Brew Mile until March 24 when prices increase. You can register here.