Boris and Doris On the Town

A Bit of Bollywood: The Skylight Music Theater will see fun changes under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman. To celebrate his arrival and the upcoming season, the SkylightENSEMBLE, the troupe’s young professionals group, hosted a Vive la Revolution: Season Launch Party at Hot Water/Wherehouse. Performances included the Deepa Devasena dancers from the Aarabhi School of Dance and Salsabrosa, a Latin dance group led by Daniel Balderas. Revelers dined on goodies from Chez Jacques and Cubanitas, with Big Bay Brewing froth poured by Charlie Nelson and retail manager Kaare Olsen.

Sommelier Brendan Moore from Rootstock Wine Company hosted a tasting on the VIP upper deck. Enjoying the pours were Carol and Kevin Schuele and Skylight board members Laura Emory with her husband, John, and Marta Bianchini of the Bianchini Restaurant Group, who oversees the Skylight Bar and Bistro. Therapist Elizabeth Lanter and teacher Danielle Harteau had new henna tats, sketched onsite by Anita Reed from Hands of Henna.

Skylighters included Managing Director Amy Jensen; Associate Artistic Director Ray Jivoff; Jennifer Samuelson, marketing director; Marketing Manager Rose Hebein; Elise Steimle, marketing intern; and Audience Development Manager Emily Vitrano, with her brother, newscaster Vince Vitrano, and his wife, Nicole.

Neighbors Party: The weather for the sixth annual street blowout by Burnhearts was perfect. An appreciative Bay View crowd turned out in force for the event, organized by Burnhearts owner B.J. Seidel and his wife, Jessica, with proceeds donated to the Bay View Neighborhood Association. VP Rob Miller manned the group’s booth, along with several board members, including secretary Beth Moen, plus Mike Banta, Dale Nook, Christopher Miller, Neil Albrecht, Sarah Dobogai and Luella Dooley-Menet, there with Kaja, her Siberian husky. Pabst beer and some 200 quarts of brandy slushes were served from a booth aptly called Brandyland, while deep inside Burnhearts, bartender Katie Rose, known for her creative cocktails, performed additional heavy-duty pouring.

Bands played throughout the day, a lineup headlined by Braid, plus Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and others. On the soundboard, Chris Lehman made all that music rock even better. An adjacent bazaar sold such fun items as vintage clothing by Luv Unlimited, owned by artist Becky Heck and Sage Schwarm, and Ella Dwyer, from the online store Fox & Fawns.

Many partiers sported cool Burnhearts T-shirts designed by artist Mic Makalinao. Adam Lucks, Honeypie’s chef/co-owner, served delicious pulled pork sandwiches with help from Chuck Jones, Amanda Griffin and Bryson Michna. In the crowd were Dori Zori from 88Nine RadioMilwaukee and Holly Deshaw, owner of the Blackbird Bar, noted for its fabulous murals by Luke Chappelle. MIAD’s Ricky Heldt was there with Lynn Beyer. Mayor Tom Barrett stopped by.

B&D then stopped at G. Groppi’s market for a quickie at its Louie’s Coop and paused to listen to singer/songwriter John Stano playing in the courtyard. Eric Burmeister, Groppi’s wine buyer, served interesting beverages, including a Bloody Mary with everything plus the kitchen sink, enjoyed by Carly Chadwick and Madison’s William Pelrine.

Hot Breath: The Fifth Ward’s Garlic Fest was great fun, a foodie blowout put on by David Swanson’s Braise. The event organizer was Kristine Petersen from Braise. Craig Wiroll won the garlic-eating contest; runners-up included WMSE’s Tom Crawford, Whitney Teska and food blogger Paul Fredrich.

Downer Daze: Crowds gathered on porches and lawns to watch the dizzying swarm of bicycles whizzing past during the ISCorp Downer Classic. One cluster of cycling fans hung out at the beautifully renovated, award-winning historical home of Dennis and Mary Boom. Race aficionados included Patty Blommer and Tim Wallis; creative exec Kris Jenson; the Booms’ architect, Paul Giesen, with yoga instructor Robin Block; master plumber Bill Schlise and his wife, Karen Parr; Melissa and Dar Fehrman; private eye Bill Kohl and his wife, Olivia; wine geek Brian O’Keefe of Cedarburg’s Grapes and Tastes and his wife, yoga instructor Loey; Julie Sorenson; Pat and Jay Grieger, the former Cedarburg High School principal; and Kim Bradley-Cibik and Paul Feldhake.

Strolling along the street chatting with friends were Kathy and Robo Brumder; artist Rory Burke, preparing for an Elaine Erikson exhibition, her husband, Marquette professor Chris Foley, and her brother, Patrick Burke, and his wife, artist Kristin. Down the way, Julie Penman and Jeff Bentoff lolled on their front yard.

Happy Fourth: Poco Loco was packed with Fourth of July revelers, enjoying the perfect weather, margaritas and a jam by musicians Fred Bliffert, Chris Miota, Jim Gaskell, Peter Roller, Mark Saichek and Jon Paris, in town for Summerfest. Stacy Kessler organized the show. Listening were Dale and Janet Kassens, from the nearby Prime Time; Dr. Mary Washburne, now with Paladina Health, and husband, Bob Boucher, executive director of the Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation. The overflow crowd included landscaper Bill Her, Kevin Leissring, Lori Loomis and John Gunther, Robbie Borgenheimer and Juergen Sauer, and Randy Eidenberger. Katie Heil was there with her brother, Paul Heil, and his wife, Nadia, and stepdaughter Gillian Smith, her husband, Curtis, and their children, Sydney and Ian. Owner Dean Gardner made sure things ran smoothly.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the July 25 issue of the Shepherd .