Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Musician Paul (Reno Nevada) Jonas' dream to own a bar has been realized with the opening of his trendy Tonic Tavern on South Kinnickinnic. Redoing a former garage, Jonas was aided by carpenter Bill Backes, Uptown Savages' drummer, and Elm Grove designer Stephanie Berg. At his hot grand opening well-wishers poured in all day and night, with Aaron Gardner, Erik Radloff and John Simons performing.

Jonas' parents and six of his nine siblings stopped by, among them his sister, Sarah, who owns nearby Lulu with Cameryne Roberts. Also spotted were UW-Whitewater's Montine Pauers and her husband, ichthyologist Mike, Clamnation sax player; blues harpmeister Jim Liban; and drummer Steve Stickler of the Bon Ton Society, having its 25th anniversary reunion Aug. 15 at Shank Hall. Pouring drinks were guest rail man Chris Lehmkuhl and Paul (PK) Kennedy.

Jonas' fellow 5 Card Studs were there in force, along with their wives. Even with the late night revelry, the Studs presented a typical slam-bam show at Arab Fest the next day.

Gutter Art: The gutter grrlsStephanie (Gutter Sass) Bartz; Darlene (Gutter X) Hagopian; Roxane (Gutter Trash) Mayeur; and Laura (Gutter Thug) Halfmannhad one of their typical fun/wacky ”happenings” at Art Bar that include wall painting and a coloring competition. First-place winner was Sharon Giesfeldt-Van Ruiswyk; Becky Tesch, second; with third being friendly bartender Thom Geibel.

Visitors included Gary Tuma, Walker's Point Center for the Arts chief; Amy Ammen, dog expert at Amiable Dog Training; Laura Strutz; Nancy and Steve Norcissa; Kerry Paruleski; and Josh Lyrenmann. John Kuehne from Two, the romantic next-door pub, helped at the bar, serving Bloody Marys to roommates Elise Oldenburg from UW-Milwaukee and MATC's Miranda Kube.

Party Hearty: The annual Ridgefield Circle block party in Shorewood is one that all suburbanites should envy. Though yoga and a bike ride were rained out, golf was later replaced by Frisbee golf, and the champagne brunch moved inside from the Circle's street “island” to the home of Scott Lukach and his wife, photographer Jodi, none complained. And, the weather eventually cooperated for the traditional Cajun Boil, replete with lobster, shrimp, crab and fresh vegetables strewn along seven tables. No silverware is allowed. Shep Davis was this year's official chef. Mary Kamps, who has lived on the Circle a quarter-centuryplus, was bacheloretting while husband Charlie was off on a birthday sail in Italy. Other “old timers” were Madonna and Rick Reinbold, 25-year residents, and Mary and Dick Waite at 22.

The youngest partier was one-year old Zoe Freschl, there with her parents Jessie and Marc Freschl. Valerie and Dan Stefanich created a mean gin and tonic with imported Fever-Tree tonic; and urogynecologist Katie Stevenson pushed her homemade sangria.

Among the neighbors on hand were Bob and Karen Dean, back from their annual Pentwater junket; and AT&T's Pat Reay and his significant Terry Calvin. The Al Pike Blues Band got the party hopping, with music by Al Haas, Tom Plutshack, Tom Kosidowski and Jeff Stehr. For readers hoping to be invited next year, two Ridgefield Circle homes are for sale. Portrait

Perfect: The Charles Allis opening of Katie Musolff's hauntingly beautiful portraits and figure studies was highlighted by the artist chatting animatedly about her work. The enthusiastic Musolff even wore earrings she made from a 40-inch Northern she had reeled in. Among her models in the room were her dad; retired teacher Richard Leikam; Jenny Marie Farris; Pauline Zarne; and geophysicist/ musician/tutor/maintenance guy Peter Sokolow and sculptor Stacie Van de Loo. From the Allis were general manager Maria Costello; curator Martha Monroe; John Thomure, president of Charles Allis & Villa Terrace (CAVT); as was board member Melissa Mooney, there with pals Betsy Johnston and artist Lisa Gleason; Nancy Noonan and daughter Caitlin: and Elm Creative teacher Vicki Samolyk.

Summer Memories: Nate Kraucunas can't remember exactly how many summer parties he's had: at least 16 at his current East Side location. Once again, his driveway overflowed with partiers: Cindy Schultz, Hawks Nursery landscape designer; Cindy Grover, back from a month-long trip to Turkey; landscape designer Archie Sarazin; Joe and Rebecca Spazianno; artist Sherrie Wolf and John Cefalu; and Jerome Haslbeck, the Kohler Arts Center's graphic designer.

Happy B-Day: The first Solomon Juneau birthday celebration in Juneau Park featured historian E.J. Brumder wearing period attire, speaking “un peu de français” and telling family secrets, while channeling Milwaukee's first mayor, who would have been 216 years old. Alderman Robert Bauman declared Aug. 9 as Solomon Juneau Day. Sandy Duffy chairs the newly formed Juneau Park Friends group, aided by Mary Barnes and Joyce Broan, plus PR chair Kathryn Wellner from K2PR. Other Juneau well-wishers were Garden Homes Elementary teacher Sharon Peters and George Mosher. Passing biker Al Keltner enjoyed a piece of cake. Wea Culpa: Pat Monroe and Bill Taylor are not joined in holy matrimony, as earlier reported.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Aug. 27 issue of the Shepherd.